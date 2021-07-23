Snap beats user, revenue estimates with fastest growth in 4 years





A woman stands in front of the Snap Inc logo on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, NY, United States, March 2, 2017. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) – Snap Inc (SNAP.N) beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter users and revenue on Thursday, recording the highest growth rates since late 2017, new features in its app Snapchat messaging that attracted more users. Shares of Santa Monica, Calif.-Based Snap rose about 10% to $ 69.20 in extended trading, after its guidance for the current quarter also beat expectations. Snapchat, known for its Stories feature which allows users to post updates that disappear after 24 hours, has developed its five-part app covering media content and short viral video clips to keep users engaged and attract more advertisers. Daily active users rose 23% to 293 million in the quarter ended June 30, above analysts’ estimate of 290.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Growth in user numbers exceeded the company’s previous best of 22%. Snap’s revenue jumped 116% to $ 982 million, well above expectations of $ 845.9 million. Previously, its highest growth rate was 66%. The company continued to grow throughout the pandemic by promoting ad formats on Snapchat aimed at driving sales for advertisers, such as allowing users to swipe on a mobile ad to access the website of the brand. Snap predicts revenue between $ 1.07 billion and $ 1.09 billion in the third quarter, and it expects daily active users to increase 21% to 301 million, beating expectations. Analysts expect revenue of $ 1.01 billion and daily active users of 298.5 million. New privacy controls put in place by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in April, which aimed to prevent digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their knowledge, caused “some disruption” at the request of advertisers, Snap chief commercial officer Jeremi Gorman said in a statement. However, it was too early to assess the long-term impact on Snap’s business, Gorman said. In order to help brands increase sales, Snap has also invested heavily in augmented reality technology for functions such as helping users to virtually try on makeup or clothing. Reporting by Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Devika Syamnath Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

