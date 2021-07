Electric truck maker Rivians Cash Horde raises $ 2.5 billion, led by Amazon

Rivian is raising an additional $ 2.5 billion as it prepares to start building electric trucks. Rivien

Rivian, an Amazon-backed electric truck and SUV startup, is adding to an already exceptionally large level of funding raised before production begins this year with a further injection of $ 2.5 billion. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The company, with operations in California, Michigan and Illinois, said the latest round brings the private automaker’s total funding to at least $ 10.5 billion, far exceeding any electric vehicle startup. prior to its initial public offering. The round was led by Amazons Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford and T. Rowe Price. As we approach the start of vehicle production, it is critical that we continue to look ahead and move into the next phase of Rivians’ growth, said CEO RJ Scaringe. This injection of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to develop new vehicle programs, expand our national facilities footprint and international product deployment. The news comes a day after a reports that Rivian intends to add a second assembly plant in the United States, in addition to its Normal, Illinois plant. The company appeared to confirm the story and said it was reviewing the locations of the additional facility, dubbed Project Tera. In addition to his heavy fundraising, Rivian is also reportedly considering a public entry as early as this year. This month, the company informed its first customers that deliveries of R1T vans and R1S SUVs are delayed, due to chip shortages that have impacted the global auto industry. The first pickups are now due for delivery in September and the SUVs shortly thereafter. Rivian will compete one-on-one with Tesla in the nascent electric pickup space, with its innovative but more traditional styled R1T that will take on Elon Musks’ hard-edged Cybertruck. And where the Rivians brand links its models to healthy outdoor pursuits in pristine mountains, beaches and winter scenes, Cybertruck is more of a futuristic military vehicle designed for gamers in post-apocalyptic Terminator-style environments. Besides consumer pickup trucks and SUVs, Rivians’ revenue stream should benefit in the early years from Amazon’s order for 100,000 electric delivery vans. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Other investors in the new round include Third Point, Fidelity, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue. RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alanohnsman/2021/07/23/electric-truckmaker-rivian-cash-horde-grows-led-by-amazon/

