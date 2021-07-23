Amazon hires outside investigators after employee petition alleges discrimination and harassment





The petition, viewed by CNN Business, specifically addresses concerns from staff members of an Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit known as ProServe, which helps corporate customers adopt its cloud computing products.

He alleges that “many staff members have expressed concerns that the internal processes upon which AWS’s investigation and defense of these matters is based are not fair, objective or transparent.” The petition claims that “the system is in place to protect the company and the status quo, rather than the employees who file the complaints.”

This is just the latest example of a Big Tech company grappling with the reaction of its own employees to the culture of the workplace. In recent years, employees at Google, Facebook and Apple have come together to voice concerns about internal issues in an effort to push for change.

In an email to the petitioners on July 16, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said he shares “the passion to ensure that our workplace is inclusive and free from bias and unfair treatment “. He also confirmed that the company had “retained the services of an outside company to investigate and understand any inappropriate conduct that you or others may have experienced or witnessed.” “This company is experienced and objective, and I will personally review their independent findings, which will help guide any future action,” said Selipsky, in an email sent on his own behalf and on behalf of Amazon’s new CEO Andy. Jassy, ​​the 24-year-old Amazon. veteran who previously helped create and lead AWS. Amazon said the outside firm it hired is a female-owned and run investigative firm, but declined to share the company name. He also said he’s taking other steps internally, including having team leaders work on a broad assessment of the ProServe culture. The petition – which The Post reports sent to Selipsky and Jassy on July 15 – called for an external investigation into employee concerns about “a non-inclusive culture of bullying, fear of retaliation for whistleblowers and a leadership culture that fails to protect, but employs and advances those who intimidate and discriminate. ” He cites two recent “public events” involving employees of the AWS ProServe unit. The first was a trial filed in May 2021 by Cindy Warner alleging gender discrimination and retaliation in the unit. The second was an August 2020 LinkedIn post by Laudon Williams about leaving the company. Williams said he “personally heard” a leader “use homophobic language”. “People told me that they wanted to file human resources complaints but feared for their work because they had seen other people kicked out after sharing their problems.” Williams wrote. Amazon declined to comment on Williams’ post. In one Medium post On Friday, Warner, who was fired in June, wrote: “The petition circulating in ProServe shows that my experience at Amazon is not unique and is emblematic of much bigger issues in the business. … The fear and pain of the women and other under-represented groups in ProServe is real. These employees are crying out for help, and solving this problem only helps the company in the long run. “ In response to the lawsuit, the Amazon spokesperson said the company had conducted a “full investigation” into Warner’s allegations at the time and found the allegations to be “unfounded.” (Amazon said Warner left her role with AWS ProServe and was encouraged to find another opportunity with the company. Amazon declined to comment on Warner’s post on Medium.) “Amazon does not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form or in any situation, and employees are encouraged to raise concerns to any member of management or through an anonymous ethics hotline without risk of retaliation. . When an incident is reported, we investigate and take proportionate action. “. up to and including termination, “the spokesperson said in the statement regarding the Warner lawsuit. The petition also called on AWS management to establish a formal employee council or advisory group to hold the organization accountable. Additionally, the petition proposed a timeline for the company to commit to completing reviews and actions by July 30 and providing the results of the investigation and next steps by October 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/23/tech/amazon-aws-investigation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos