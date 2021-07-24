Earnings and the Federal Reserve are the next big catalysts as stocks enter the week on the upside

Here comes one of the biggest market weeks of the summer.

First, the Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday. While no action is expected, there could be a mention of a possible withdrawal of the central bank from its bond program. This could shake up the markets as the reduction in bond purchases by the central bank is seen as the first step on the path to higher interest rates.

Then there are around 165 companies in the S&P 500 that publish earnings reports, including the biggest names in tech Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. Tesla reports, as do industrial heavyweights Boeing and Caterpillar. There are many names of consumers, including Procter & Gamble and McDonald’s.

There is also important economic news. The second quarter is expected to be the peak period for post-pandemic growth, and the gross domestic product for the quarter will be released on Thursday. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the Personal Consumer Expenditure Inflation Index, is released on Friday.