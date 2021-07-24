Existing home sales rebound, pushing up the median US home price





Sales of existing homes in the United States increased for the first time in five months as more homes entered the market. Although sales were up a modest 1.4% from May, sales are up 22.9% from the same period in 2020, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors (NAR ). This is the second largest year-over-year (YOY) increase recorded since January 1999. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said supply had increased slightly in recent months due to rising housing starts and an increase in the number of homeowners putting properties up for sale. The association found that the total inventory at the end of the month was 1.25 million units, 3.3% more than in May. Increasing sales, record prices Prices also rose in June, with the median home price setting a new record at $ 363,300, 23.4% higher than in 2020. Yun added that since stocks remain tight, it is not. He doesn’t expect prices to fall, but anticipates that they may continue to rise at a slower pace by the end of the year, continuing a nearly decade-long trend of back-to-back YOY rate gains.

Competition from buyers intensifies He added that these record high prices combined with a tight supply make it particularly difficult for first-time buyers to enter an increasingly competitive housing market. In June, first-time buyers accounted for around a third or 31% of sales, up from 35% last year. Adding to the difficulties for first-time buyers, homes are taken off the market more quickly and cash sales have increased, accounting for 23% of transactions in June, compared to just 16% in June 2020. The majority or 89% of homes sold in June had been on the market for less than a month, typically selling within 17 days, compared to an average of 24 days in May. “Huge gains in wealth from both home equity and the stock market have pushed cash transactions, but first-time homebuyers who need mortgage financing are particularly faced with record home prices and low stocks, Yun said. More new sales were in the south Almost half or 44% of new sales were in the South, followed by the Midwest at 23% and the West at 20%, with just 13% in the Northeast. Each region saw price increases, although the difference was most pronounced in the northeast, where prices increased 45.1% year-on-year, while the other regions registered between 18 and 24%. of earnings. Nationally, just under half or 43% of home sales were in the price range of $ 250,000 to $ 500,000.

Additional reporting by Kara Greenberg.

