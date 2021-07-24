Beijing tutorial crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks





Company Fears of increased regulation from Beijing crushed Chinese stocks listed in the United States on Friday following a Chinese government crackdown on private educators.

FILE PHOTO: An American flag is seen in front of the logo of Chinese rideshare company Didi Global Inc. during the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) IPO in New York, United States, June 30, 2021 . REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Jul 24, 2021 3:15 AM

REUTERS: Fears of increased regulation from Beijing crushed Chinese stocks listed in the United States on Friday following a Chinese government crackdown on private educators. U.S. stocks of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, which provide tutoring and test preparation services in China, each fell by more than 50% after the government announced a ban on tutoring in China. profit in basic school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates. Publicity Publicity Heavy Chinese internet stocks also accentuated a recent sell-off, with China’s move adding to concerns about increased regulation of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street. Alibaba and Baidu both lost 4% and Didi Global fell 20%. A sweeping crackdown on China’s huge internet industry has already shaken investors. Beijing launched a data-related cybersecurity investigation of ride-sharing giant Didi Global Inc just two days after raising $ 4.4 billion in an initial public offering in New York. Didi has fallen more than 40% from its IPO price on June 30, while Baidu is down 50% from its February record and Alibaba is down 35% since October. “A lot of the quick money guys had recently tried to catch a falling knife, and some of those actions started to look good. But today looks like a complete surrender, where the guys can’t take the pain of it. “Regulatory uncertainty. given up,” said Joel Kulina, senior trader at Wedbush Securities, specializing in technology stocks. The policy change threatens to decimate China’s $ 120 billion tutoring industry and jeopardizes the listing ambitions of many venture-backed education companies, including Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang and the platforms Yuanfudao and Classin Online Education, both supported by Tencent. Publicity Publicity The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has fallen around 9%, leaving it down almost 30% year-to-date. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, CA; editing by Matthew Lewis)

