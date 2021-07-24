Stocks go from miserable to record high over the week in reverse

Over the past week, the bull has been missing for a while, while the bear has made an unexpected and short-lived appearance. By the end of the weeks, however, the two creatures seemed to return to their rightful places, with the bull in sight on Friday and the bear nowhere to be found.

On Long Island, a young bull passed through a fence on a farm Tuesday and was left free after being spotted crossing yards before straying out of sight into wooded areas, News day reported. Rescuers attempted to lure the bull, nicknamed Barney, with grain (which looks like ice cream to cattle, according to the report) and a young cow in heat (no comment), but to no avail. On Friday, however, Barney had been spotted by a member of an animal rescue group, who is considering sending him to an animal sanctuary to improve his original destination: a plate with steak sauce.

A ursine creature, meanwhile, was spotted at Fukushima Azuma baseball stadium, site of the softball games at the Tokyo Olympics, United States today reported. The three-foot-tall bear has yet to be found, according to local media. But bears are common in Japan, the report added, and although the Olympics will go without spectators in the stands, officials said they will stay tuned for it.

On the stock market side, the week started with a brief rumbling appearance of bears, with the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



is suffering from its worst day of 2021, falling more than 2% on Monday. Over the weekend, however, the Dow Jones closed above 35,000 for the first time, and the



S&P 500



and the



Nasdaq Composite



also hit new highs, with major averages dropping from 1.08% for the Dow Jones to 2.84% for the Naz on the week.

It was the bond market that started to release the bears. The continued decline in Treasury yields has suggested that something is seriously wrong with the markets and the economy. The 10-year benchmark bond yield plunged to 1.13% earlier in the week amid growing but belated recognition of the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and its potential impact. Cyclical stocks pulled back alongside Treasury yields in the early week’s sell-off.

But by the end of the weeks, the 10-year yield was down to 1.28%. This was little changed from the previous Friday, but remains sharply down from its peak of nearly 1.75% at the end of March. And with the bond retracement, stocks rebounded, helped by a positive start to the earnings season.

The unstoppable desire to buy the dips has helped turn the stock market around, according to a report by JP Morgan’s global quantitative and derivatives strategy team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. Retail investors bought some $ 7 billion worth of exchange-traded funds on Monday and Tuesday, they estimated.

So far this year, the wall of money invested in funds by individual investors is approaching $ 600 billion, which would represent a dramatic increase of $ 1 trillion from 2020 if the pace is maintained this year. . At the same time, the supply of new shares is down by around $ 300 billion from a year ago level, in part due to the slowdown in the activities of special purpose acquisition companies, or SAVS. Share buybacks also appear to reduce the supply of shares.

In addition, investment grade, high yielding corporate credit markets weakened, as did stocks, early in the week. But that did little to slow the continued dizzying pace of debt financing.

One particular beneficiary was



Carnival



(ticker: CCL), which issued $ 2.4 billion in new 4% notes due 2028. They will be used to purchase 11.5% notes due in 2023 issued last year to help the company cruising through the worst of the pandemic. The company said high-cost debt refinancing would save it $ 135 million a year in interest charges, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

In addition to vaccines allowing a recovery in travel stocks, like this week’s reporting, the Federal Reserve has been instrumental in providing a lifeline to cruise lines and others in the form of huge cash injections to companies. historically low interest rate. The effectiveness of monetary relief could still be tested by new variants of Covid-19 spreading among the unvaccinated.

As for the wayward bull and the elusive bear, they are likely to reappear.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]