Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,188.43, up 90.91 points.) Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Financial. Down $ 0.54, or 0.43%, to $ 125.32 on 6.8 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,188.43, up 90.91 points.) Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Financial. Down $ 0.54, or 0.43%, to $ 125.32 on 6.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.39%, to $ 48.80 on 5.0 million shares. Suncor Energy (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.53%, to $ 26.14 on 4.7 million shares. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up 88 cents, or 0.71%, to $ 124.47 on 4.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 5 cents, or 0.21 percent, to $ 23.97 on 4.0 million shares. MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 6.3%, to $ 8.60 on 4.0 million shares. Companies in the news: MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) Up $ 0.51 or 6.30% to $ 8.60. MEG Energy increased its production forecast for the full year after reporting second-quarter net profit of $ 68 million on revenue nearly doubling. The Calgary-based company earned 22 cents per diluted share, down from a loss of three cents per share of $ 9 million the year before. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was just over $ 1 billion, up from $ 533 million in the second quarter of 2020. MEG is expected to earn 12 cents per share on $ 846.4 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. The company revised its average bitumen production for 2021 to 91,000 to 93,000 barrels per day, from 86,000 to 90,000 expected last December. Quarterly production averaged 91,803 barrels per day. Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Down $ 5.28 or 4.93 percent to $ 101.73. Magna International Inc. pursues its goal of becoming a global leader in advanced driver assistance technologies by entering into an agreement to acquire Swedish automotive safety technology company Veoneer for US $ 3.8 billion, including debt . The Ontario-based auto parts maker will pay US $ 31.25 per share in cash, a 57 percent premium that reflects an enterprise value of US $ 3.3 billion. The company plans to operate Veoneer’s Arriver sensor perception and driving policy software platform as an independent business unit and acquire its restraint control systems. Veoneer will be combined with Magnas’ existing ADAS business and integrated into its electronics business unit. Pro forma 2020 sales are reportedly $ 1.2 billion, but Veoneer estimates the global tech market to be around $ 11 billion in 2020 and will reach $ 29 billion by 2026. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Air Canada expects demand to pick up again in the coming months as travel restrictions are relaxed and leisure passengers seek to escape after being grounded by COVID-19. Although overall bookings remain below pre-pandemic levels, customer interest began to increase in June with the elimination of quarantines for returning fully vaccinated Canadians and the removal of other travel restrictions. CEO Michael Rousseau said bookings are steadily increasing for domestic, transborder and Atlantic markets as well as sunshine destinations for the coming winter. Some weeks in June, future bookings were ahead of the same period in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-3981829 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos