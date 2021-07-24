7 companies open for negotiation. Here is how they did it.

Seven companies went public on Friday as the IPO tidal wave continued, with several deals closing at or near their offer price.

So far this week, 19 companies have gone public, in one of the busiest times for new issuance. Six companies listed their shares on Thursday, including



Couchbase



(ticker: BASE) and Absci (ABSI), both of which rose in their early days. Friday group included



Caribou biosciences,



Core and Principal, Cytek Biosciences, Gambling.com,



Brain,



GENETIC SOPHIA,



and Xponential Fitness.

Core & Main and Xponential traded on the New York Stock Exchange while the others opened on the Nasdaq.

The upsurge in trading comes as growing companies continue to receive high valuations from public stock markets. More than 600 IPOs, including 379 blank check companies, had priced July 23, raising $ 210.3 billion, according to Dealogic. That compares to 132 IPOs, including 50 blank checks, totaling nearly $ 59 billion for the same period in 2020.

Core and main



(CNM) delivered the best debut on Friday. The shares opened at $ 21.70 and closed at $ 23.70, up almost 19% from the offer price.

Core & Main is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products. The company raised $ 697 million on Thursday night after sale of 34.9 million shares at $ 20 each, the low end of its price range of $ 20 to $ 23. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the private equity firm, acquired Core & Main for $ 2.5 billion in 2017. CD&R will have nearly 80% of the voting rights after the IPO, says the prospectus of the operation.

Caribou (CRBU), which has twice increased the size of its operation, also opened. The shares started at $ 17.65 and ended at $ 16.32, up 2% from its offer price.

The Berkeley, Calif., Company provides genome editing technology to develop cell therapies that treat disease. Jennifer Doudna, co-founder of Caribou, is a co-recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Caribou had initially requested an offer of 13.5 million shares at $ 14 to $ 16 each, which it rose to 17 million on Thursday. it’s over sell 19 million shares at $ 16 each, the top of its price range.

Actions of



Cytek



(CTKB), which has also broadened its offer, has made progress in its secondary market. The stock started at $ 20.10 and closed at $ 18.76, up more than 10% from its offer price. Cytek had filed to offer approximately 14.6 million shares; it’s old about 16.7 million shares at $ 17 each, the midpoint of its $ 16- $ 18 price range.

Cytek sells cell analysis tools to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and other researchers.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) closed at $ 12.25 on Friday, up 2% from its offer price. Xponential had filed to offer 13.3 million shares at $ 14 to $ 16, but ended up sell 10 million shares at $ 12.

Launched in 2017, Xponential Fitness is a fitness franchisor. He bought out fitness brands like Pure Barre, Club Pilates, Rumble and Yoga Six. It has more than 1,750 studios and more than 1,400 franchisees, according to its prospectus. Mark Grabowski, chairman of Xponentials, will have 39% of the combined voting rights after the IPO, says the prospectus.

John Meloun, chief financial officer of Xponentials, said the company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to reduce its leverage. The debt stood at $ 213 million before the IPO and will drop, after the offer, to around $ 60 million in net debt, Meloun said. Barrons.

The IPO will put Xponential in a strong position to grow from that point on as we expand our footprint, Meloun said.

Outbrain (OB), the web-based advertising platform, initially traded above its offer price, with the stock hitting a high of $ 20.99. It lost those gains over the course of the afternoon and closed at its IPO price of $ 20.

Brain sold 8 million shares at $ 20, well below the $ 24- $ 26 range that investors were expecting. Founded in 2006, Outbrain pairs media audiences with personalized content and ads, such as those that typically appear at the bottom of articles on CNN, MSN, and Sky News. Some 20,000 advertisers use the platform, the flyer says.

Gambling.com (GAMB) had traded high at $ 8.75 a share, but reversed course in the afternoon, ending at its IPO price of $ 8.

Gambling.com provides marketing services for the gaming industry. The Charlotte, NC company generates revenue by referring online players to online gaming operators, his flyer said. He raised $ 42 million after sell 5.25 million shares at $ 8 each, the low end of its price range of $ 8 to $ 9.

SOPHiA (SOPH) was the only company on Friday whose shares fell below their IPO price. The stock opened at $ 18.45 and closed at $ 16.76, down almost 7% from its offer price. This makes SOPHiA a so-called broken deal. The Swiss biotech company provides a cloud-based analysis platform that is used by around 780 hospitals, laboratories and biopharmaceutical customers for clinical genomics. SOPHiA has raised approximately $ 234 million after selling 13 million shares at $ 18, in the middle of its price range of $ 17 to $ 19.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]