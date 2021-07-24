Kirkland, Ropes & Gray take leadership of SPAC event technology union Cvent

Kirkland & Ellis LLP Washington, DC office REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Kirkland continues its relationship with Vista Equity Partners, Cvent

Ropes & Gray advises another SPAC Dragoneer

(Reuters) – Event management technology company Cvent and its owners have called on Kirkland & Ellis for its $ 5.3 billion deal to return to public markets through a merger with a check company in white represented by Ropes & Gray.

The combination of Cvent and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, announced on Friday, comes as many cities have rolled back coronavirus restrictions, like wearing masks and capacity limits, for events.

Cvent, based in Tysons Corner, Va., And its owner, private investor Vista Equity Partners, turned to Kirkland for advice on the merger.

Kirkland’s business partners, Richard Campbell and Brian Wolfe, and Robert Goedert, capital markets partner, are leading the transaction.

Companies are working on the transaction is a moment of loop in its relationship with companies.

Kirkland previously advised Vista Equity Partners on its $ 1.65 billion acquisition of Cvent in 2016, which resulted in Cvent being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release from the firm. Business partners Daniel Wolf, Stuart Casillas and Matthew Goulding participated in this transaction.

The company has worked with Vista Equity Partners on numerous investments and M&A transactions, including the private equity investor and Blackstone Group Incs’ acquisition of higher education technology firm Ellucian Co LP , announced last month.

Special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer also brought in a familiar company for the merger. Ropes & Gray is advising the company after setting up its initial November public offering, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Paul Tropp, Co-Head of Capital Markets Practice Ropes & Grays, and his partner Christopher Capuzzi, worked on the IPO of SPAC as well as the SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III offers .

PSPCs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with a private company and make it public.

Ropes & Gray also advised Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp on its merger with CCC Information Services Inc, a maker of software for the property and casualty insurance industry, according to a February press release from the companies.

The Dragoneer SPAC merger announced on Friday is expected to end in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which the combined company will change its name to Cvent Holding Corp and trade under the ticker CVT, according to the press release.

The financial advisor to Cvents is Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and the capital markets advisor to Dragoneers is Citi.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, JP Morgan and Citi are all acting as placement agents for a private investment in public shares associated with the merger.

The Davis Polk & Wardwell team that advises placement officers includes capital markets partner Richard Truesdell Jr.

Cvents software helps users plan and market their in-person, virtual, and hybrid events by automating tasks such as locating and planning seats, according to the company’s website.

