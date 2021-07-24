Business
This is what keeps the Indian stock markets in a bull run
Traders are betting India’s record stock rally still has legs, fueled by expectations of continued accommodative monetary policy even as inflation fears deepen.
The Nations NSE Nifty 50 Index more than doubled from the March 2020 low – one of the best performing in the world during the period and testing new highs almost every month. He is also among the top winners in Asia this month, beating the regional benchmark by around 4 percentage points.
Breaking with other central banks in emerging markets which have either raised or indicated higher rates, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained an accommodating position, its governor believing that the price gains are transitory. Foreign investors are taking note, with net inflows of around $ 7 billion so far this year, the highest among emerging markets in Asia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The RBI has maintained its policy of easy stimulus and should maintain it for the months to come, and this will continue to support the stock market, ”said Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes, New York-based portfolio managers at GW&K Investment Management. .
Consumer prices rose more than 6% in May and June, on the back of higher food and energy prices. This reduced returns from traditional sources such as bank deposits and sent individual investors into stock trading for juicier gains. Market participants expect retail participation to increase further after opening 14 million new electronic accounts for the first time in the fiscal year through March 2021, according to market regulator Indian.
Tariffs are the key
While low interest rates and abundant liquidity are the main drivers of increased interest in stocks, any reversal of the ease policy would impact the market, Securities chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday. and Exchange Board of India, the market regulator.
The RBI has kept interest rates at record highs since May of last year and injected unprecedented liquidity into the banking system.
Indeed, some equity markets have taken a hit after a hawkish turn by their central banks. In South Korea, where the Bank of Korea signaled policy normalization this month, stocks fell more than 1% in July. Equities also retreated in Russia and Brazil where central banks have already started to raise rates.
Rising inflation could force the RBI to tighten policies, although many believe the chances are low for such a move in the near future. Growth is still seen as a priority by the central bank even as new local cases of Covid-19 slow down.
Companies may have to raise prices to absorb soaring input costs, said Kunal Kundu, an economist at Société Générale GSC Pvt. In view of this, the RBI may need to accelerate the normalization of monetary policy. “
Still, investors are bullish and the RBI will continue to maintain its accommodative policy, a move that will support stocks.
The RBI’s decision to keep interest rates lower helps companies reduce debt and loan service costs, ”said Chakri Lokapriya, Managing Director of Mumbai-based TCG Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reducing the cost of debt will allow stocks to earn a higher multiple.
