Field Trip Health Heads To Nasdaq As Wall Street Opens Up To ‘Revival Of Psychedelics’





Excitement around psychedelics is growing as major US stock exchanges make room for more companies in the industry. Friday, Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP) (OTCQX: FTRPF), a company developing a network of psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics, announced the conditional approval of the Nasdaq for the listing of its shares on the stock exchange. In early June, the company upgraded its Canadian stocks from Canadian Stock Exchange on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Once the upward listing of the Nasdaq is completed, stocks listed in Canada will remain on the TSX, while stocks currently listed on the over-the-counter market will be added to the Nasdaq. Final approval is still subject to the Company meeting the remaining regulatory conditions and requirements. The uplisting date has not yet been confirmed. Field Trip Health CEO Joseph del Moral said the early listing of Field Trip’s shares on the Nasdaq is a key step in the company’s evolution as a publicly traded entity. “We believe this early listing will improve liquidity by allowing more investors to participate in our growth and ultimately improve long-term shareholder value. This is a critical time for us to increase our visibility in the market, as we continue our work to build a world class and disruptive company at the forefront of the psychedelics industry, ”added de Moral. A number of companies in the psychedelics sector have listed on Nasdaq this year, including Compass paths (NASDAQ: CMPS), MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD), Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) and GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS). Other companies in the exchange have started or announced work with psychedelic molecules, such as Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB). Thusday, Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF), announced similar conditional approval for the upgrade to the NYSE. Mujeeb Jafferi, COO of Field Trip said that “psychedelics are experiencing a once in a lifetime renaissance, as evidenced by the growing support the industry is garnering from scientists, regulators and investors.” In addition to its psychedelic clinics, the company runs a drug development program with a proprietary second-generation psychedelic molecule called FT-104. Research is currently at the preclinical stage. FT-104 is believed to have psychedelic abilities with a shorter duration of effect than that of the natural analogue of psilocybin. Image by Tumisu on Pixabay.

