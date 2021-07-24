Jam City, Inc. and DPCM Capital, Inc. Mutually Agree to End the Business Combination Agreement





MIAMI & LOS ANGELES – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – DPCM Capital, Inc. (DPCM Capital) (NYSE: XPOA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Jam City, Inc. (Jam City), a leading mobile entertainment company in The origin of some of the biggest revenue and the most sustainable mobile games, announced today that the two companies have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced business combination agreement, with immediate effect. In light of the current market conditions, DPCM Capital and Jam City believe that terminating the business combination agreement is the best way forward for the parties and their respective shareholders. DPCM Capital intends to pursue a business combination and is evaluating other business combinations. About DPCM Capital, Inc. DPCM Capital, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company headed by President and CEO Emil Michael formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase , a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. UBS Securities LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the IPO of DPCM Capitals. Its common stock, units and warrants began trading on the NYSE on October 23, 2020 under the ticker symbols XPOA, XPOA.U and XPOA WS, respectively. www.dpcmcapital.com. About Jam City Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company that delivers unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to large global audiences. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former co-founder and CEO of MySpace, and COO Josh Yguado, former executive at 20th Century Fox, Jam City is the creative engine behind some of the most profitable and long-lasting mobile games. [Jam Citys global franchise Cookie Jam has generated $790 million in lifetime bookings and Panda Pop has generated $375 million in lifetime bookings as of Q4 2020.] The company is a partner of choice for Hollywood studios, having developed immersive and storytelling mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the # 1 game in over 40 countries when it launched in April 2018. Jam City currently has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and, internationally, in Berlin, Bogot, Buenos Aires and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements regarding the ability to DPCM Capitals to complete a business combination. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as may, should, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe, predict, project, target, plan, or potentially or the negatives of these terms. or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions which are inherently uncertain and subject to material changes. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the ability of DPCM Capitals to select one or more appropriate target companies, to complete its initial business combination, economic conditions general and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out in the section entitled Risk Factors and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in DPCM Capitals’ Annual Report on Form 10-K / A, filed with the SEC on June 24, 2021 , and other documents filed with the SEC. Nothing in this press release should be taken as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be realized or that any of the intended results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of their publication and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements contained herein and to the risk factors. of DPCM Capital described above. DPCM Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005464/en/Jam-City-Inc.-and-DPCM-Capital-Inc.-Mutually-Agree-to-Terminate-Business-Combination-Agreement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos