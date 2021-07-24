Considering utility stocks? Here’s the case for Duke Energy.

I have had inappropriate thoughts on the New York power company. I think I might actually like it



Consolidated Edison.



Or at least, I don’t particularly like it at the moment. The other day, ConEd texted me saying that a big storm was coming to my town an hour north of town, and the power might go out, and if so, respond with OUT. I did, and after a few minutes the system estimated the power would be back on in three to four hours. It was. It’s a pretty solid text game for a 198 year old man.

ConEd (ticker: ED) is the oldest issue on the New York Stock Exchange, listed decades before the birth of Thomas Edison, originally as the New York Gas Light Company. Today it has a dividend yield of 4.2%. It’s even more than what the junk bond funds pay. Let’s not make it any stranger, but could my nascent feelings of non-disdain for the business translate into a positive feeling for action?

Well no. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Sophie Karp, who recently lowered ConEd to Underweight from Sector Weight, makes a compelling case for buy



Duke Energy



(DUK) instead. The contrast is illustrative for investors who value other utilities, and Karp has other value choices.

Overall, utilities are not particularly cheap. The group’s price / earnings ratio is only slightly lower than that of the



S&P 500.



Over the past 30 years, utilities have traded at a greater discount to the market 86% of the time, Goldman Sachs recently calculated.

Demand for electricity will grow slowly over the next few decades. You may have heard that the rise of electric vehicles will lead to an increase in demand for electricity, or that solar panels will reduce the demand for electricity from the grid and lead to a death spiral for utilities. Both are overkill. Despite the growth of electric vehicles, transportation will account for less than 3% of electricity demand by 2050, predicts the US Department of Energy. And on-site electricity production, including rooftop solar power, will almost double over this period, but to just 7% of total production.

Regulated utilities, on the other hand, can hold up relatively well if the economy weakens, and some rank higher than others in terms of growth. Duke combines a 3.8% dividend yield with earnings growth projections of 5% to 7% through 2025, resulting in annual returns of 10%.

We intend to continue increasing that dividend in a way that delivers good returns, CEO Lynn Good tells me.

Good says Duke also plans to spend $ 100 billion to $ 125 billion by the end of the decade. I know: it sounds like a bad thing. But for regulated utilities, spending is the key to growth. Utilities that can prove to regulators that they have checked customer bills are allowed to invest and recover returns from tariffs set through their tariffs. Duke is phasing out its coal-fired power plants and adding renewable power generation, including solar fields that customers can purchase with subscriptions. It also adds line inspection drones and smart meters to reduce operating costs. This cuts down on bills and strengthens the case for additional investment.

The regulatory environment is favorable in Dukes’ main markets: the Carolinas, Florida and Indiana. There isn’t as much utility bashing going on there as in New York on a routine basis, KeyBancs Karp explains. They therefore have more constructive results. They have better returns. A starting point of below-average customer invoices is helpful. Healthy population growth depends on it. New York has neither.

Duke made some mistakes. It was a partner of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to transport natural gas, both for distribution to customers and for power generation, but there were cost overruns and lawsuits. Duke left last year and suffered a loss. In total, however, the title has brought in just over 590% since Good became chef in 2013. That’s 50 points better than the



S&P 500 Index



and 130 points better than



Utilities Select the SPDR sector



exchange-traded fund (XLU), which tracks a basket of utilities.

Not all shareholders are satisfied. Elliott Management, an activist investor, proposed that Duke split into three companies. Good declined, saying a split would increase the company’s costs. So Elliott recently published a letter criticizing executive compensation. Karp calls Dukes’ answer on the spot. (For more, see Duke Energys Standoff With Activist Elliott Management Heats Up.)

A nuclear power station near my home has just shut down its last reactor for good in April after 59 years of operation. At the moment, there is not enough wind and solar production to make up the difference, so more electricity comes from natural gas, resulting in a short-term increase in carbon production.

The Carolinas get more than half of their electricity from nuclear production. Last month, Good asked regulators for a 20-year extension of the largest nuclear power plant in Dukes, which is nearly 50 years old. If approved, the plant would operate into the 2050s. I have no resource with which to replace nuclear in a way that will continue to provide that low-carbon future, Good says.

By the way, the United States has only one new nuclear construction project:



Southern Company



(SO) adds two reactors to its Vogtle plant in Georgia. Construction started in 2013 and there were some hiccups, reactor maker Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in 2017. I don’t think regulated utilities want to build nuclear power plants at this. stadium, says Karp.

The KeyBanc analyst likes two other utility stocks.



Public Service Enterprise Group



(PEG) in New Jersey is moving away from merchant power generation and adopting regulated life, which could improve yields and give the stock a better valuation. And



First Energy



(FE) in Ohio last week agreed to pay a $ 230 million fine to resolve charges of involvement in a bribery program involving legislation to bail out power plants. Karp sees potential for a rally in the share price. The civil service reports 4.4% and FirstEnergy, 4%.

Write to Jack Hough at [email protected]