Stock market today: Dow Jones hits 35K as Rally Spurs breaks new index records





Like last week, the major stock indexes continued to rebound after Monday’s sell-off to close new records across the board on Friday. Today’s gains are due to mixed economic data. On the positive side, the IHS Markit Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) hit a record 63.1 in July, with growth supported by a slight increase in new orders in the manufacturing sector. On the negative side, the flash services PMI edged down to 59.8 from its June reading of 64.6, indicating that the rate of expansion in the service sector (which includes restaurants and hotels) has slowed amid “supplier price increases and an increased need to hire workers.” Corporate earnings were also the focus, with stronger-than-expected results from social media names Twitter (TWTR, + 3.1%) and Break (SNAP, + 23.8%) raising the collective mood on Wall Street. the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.7% higher at 35,061, its very first close above the 35,000 mark. “While there is nothing necessarily special about the numbers of stages, 35,000 is another reminder of how far we’ve come, “said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. “This bull market is alive and well thanks to a very strong economy and record profits, justifying current levels and possibly higher prices going forward.”

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite also set new records, gaining 1.0% to 4,411 and 1.0% to 14,836 respectively. Other stock market action today: Small cap Russel 2000 rose 0.2% to 2,209.

rose 0.2% to 2,209. Intelligence (INTC) was Dow’s worst stock today, losing 5.3%. As the chipmaker reported higher-than-expected earnings and adjusted revenue for its second quarter, INTC released cautious guidance for the current quarter amid continued supply constraints.

(INTC) was Dow’s worst stock today, losing 5.3%. As the chipmaker reported higher-than-expected earnings and adjusted revenue for its second quarter, INTC released cautious guidance for the current quarter amid continued supply constraints. Boston beer (SAM) was another profit loser today, slumping 26.0% in the wake of its results. In the second quarter, beer maker Sam Adams failed both high and low and lowered his forecast for the entire year. “The hard soda category and the beer industry as a whole were sweeter than expected,” noted Jim Koch, founder and president of SAM.

(SAM) was another profit loser today, slumping 26.0% in the wake of its results. In the second quarter, beer maker Sam Adams failed both high and low and lowered his forecast for the entire year. “The hard soda category and the beer industry as a whole were sweeter than expected,” noted Jim Koch, founder and president of SAM. U.S. Crude Oil Futures edged up 0.2% to $ 72.07 a barrel.

edged up 0.2% to $ 72.07 a barrel. Gold Futures slipped 0.2% to $ 1,801.80 an ounce.

slipped 0.2% to $ 1,801.80 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 2.8% to 17.20.

fell 2.8% to 17.20. Bitcoin was down 0.3% to $ 32,304.53. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) It’s time to work on this kernel This week has been baffling to say the least for investors, as Monday’s massive sell-off over COVID concerns was quickly ignored over the following days. “Monday’s storm passed quickly, but the key point is that the market’s attention has shifted from fear of inflation to (brief) fear of growth,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “At least some concern on the growth front is certainly justified by the bewildering increase in virus cases in many regions, even though the market has apparently brushed aside such concerns.” In other words: new records, while appreciated, do not necessarily erase the potential for additional summer volatility. While many aspects of the recovery remain uncertain, investors might consider tending to their core portfolio. These low-cost Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, along with our Kiplinger 20 ETF, may be of use to you. All of these funds are among the cheapest in their class and offer a variety of strategies across a number of market sectors.

