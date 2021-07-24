union members vote to approve contract, end strike





Although union leadership did not recommend Frito-Lay’s latest contract offer, striking union members voted on Friday to approve the proposal. This vote to ratify the contract, an offer made after three consecutive days of negotiations between Frito-Lay and the union representing workers at its Topeka factory, ends a strike of nearly three weeks outside the factory. Members of Local 218 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Millers Union voted on Friday to approve an offer that gives all union members a 4% pay rise over two years and guarantees employees workers at least one day off per week. Following:Contract negotiations between Frito-Lay and its union Topeka are over “The company’s latest offer has been accepted by members tonight,” said Mark Benaka, local 218 business manager. “End of strike. The 4% increase is split so that workers get a 3% increase in the first year of the contract and a 1% increase in the second year. Local 218 president Brent Hall said on Thursday they wanted the 3% upfront to apply to retroactive wages, as Frito-Lay was initially scheduled to renegotiate his contract with the union in September. Topeka strike had been in preparation for months A series of unsuccessful negotiations that followed, accompanied by allegations of a toxic work environment at the company’s local factory, led to this month’s strike, which began at midnight on July 5. Local 218 represents around 850 workers at the Frito-Lay factory in Topeka, and more than 500 of those workers were on strike, citing dismal working conditions and a lack of pay increases in recent years. Following:Forced overtime, toxic work environment among Frito-Lay workers’ allegations Now that the contract vote has ended the strike, union members are expected to resume their regular working hours from Monday. But not all workers were satisfied with the outcome of the vote, as they hoped to gain more from the negotiations. “I am incredibly heartbroken and disappointed,” said Local 218 member Monk Flags-Stewart. It is not clear how close the vote was, as the union leadership had not published an official tally at midnight on Friday. “I am disappointed that the majority have accepted this offer,” said Cherie Renfro, who has worked at Frito-Lay for about 10 years. “We had the power to make real change here, and enough of us lost faith in the process.” She added that some union members may not return to Frito-Lay under the new contract. According to a copy of the latest offer obtained by Topeka Capital-Journal, Frito-Lay representatives and union leaders agreed to meet within 30 days to “consider all outstanding and new grievances interrupted by the strike and ‘other strike-related issues “. “I want to thank everyone who stood behind us, honking our horns, bringing in supplies, funds and food, words of encouragement, signing the boycott, staying with us on the line and more. “said Renfro. “You gave us the attention that Frito-Lay is unable to give … I am eternally grateful to you.” Following:Frito-Lay employee gives a behind-the-scenes look Frito-Lay’s Latest Offer Ends ‘Suicide Changes’ The two-year contract approved on Friday is expected to end so-called “suicide shifts,” the term used by union members to describe a work schedule made up of consecutive 12-hour shifts, with only eight hours off in between. the two. each. According to workers, these changes are due, in part, to a severe staff shortage at the Topeka plant, and they say it has been a problem for years. When asked on Friday what Frito-Lay was doing to address its staffing shortage to make the elimination of “suicide posts” possible, Carolyn Fisher, vice president of global labor relations for PepsiCo., The company Frito-Lay’s mother said the plant continued to recruit new employees during the strike. She also highlighted a two-day Frito-Lay hiring event held Thursday and Friday in Topeka. “We continue to do everything we can to compete to recruit employees in the Topeka market,” said Fisher. She added that another element of the most recent contract offering that has not received much attention is a provision allowing the company to re-bid its entire facility, or parts of it. this, once during the term of the contract. Under the approved offer, Frito-Lay agreed to work with the leadership of Local 218 to establish a “union-management committee” made up of three union-appointed members and three company-appointed members. This committee would make recommendations on staffing and overtime issues. Labor-management sub-committees would also be created within different ministries, and these sub-committees would have the power to shape the process of reviving Frito-Lay. “The reason we put this provision in there is (because) at the moment this facility doesn’t have the capacity, under the current contract, to say, ‘Wow, the way we operate doesn’t makes no sense. Let’s change it completely, “” Fisher mentioned. “We are convinced that if we can reset the installation, we will solve a lot of the staff and overtime problems. We will set more desirable schedules, which in turn will increase retention and attraction of new employees. It is an important element. of this offer. “

