Oregon Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 613 New Cases
(Update: St. Charles reports 15 COVID-19 patients, the highest number in almost a month)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,836, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
The OHA also reported 613 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 214,869.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, the OHA reported that 5,968 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 3,054 doses were administered on July 22 and 2,914 were administered on the previous days but were entered in the vaccine registry on July 22.
The seven-day moving average is now 4,496 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna, and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 2,463,839 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines.
It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,004,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,284,320 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated immunization data provided on Oregon COVID-19 data Dashboards and have been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 178, nine more than yesterday. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, six more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information on hospital capacity can be found here.
On Friday morning, St. Charles reported 15 COVID-19 patients, four of whom were in intensive care, all on ventilators. Officials said the total number of patients was the highest since June 26, almost a month ago.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Friday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Joséphine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).
To note: Due to a delay in reporting, a large number of approximately 6,000 negative electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) from June 1 to July 21 were received on July 22. The ELR total is higher than expected and the percentage of positivity is lower than expected for July 22.
The 2,835th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 66-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 9 and died July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,836th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA does not report the immunization status of people in our daily COVID-19 Deaths Update. However, statewide data shows that people who are not vaccinated are at much higher risk of infection and serious illness.
In June, 92% of the 7,241 cases of COVID-19 and 94% of the 63 deaths associated with COVID-19 were among unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, the OHA issues an update on vaccine discovery cases identified in Oregon. Findings shared in our last report, as of July 1, indicate that this number remains very low compared to the more than 2.2 million people who have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which shows a breakdown of the distribution and other information.
Sources
