GM Recalls Bolt EV Again As Some Batteries May Present Fire Hazard

The starting price for a base 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV is $ 36,500. Flores said GM is not providing an estimate at this time of the cost of this recall and the first to the automaker. Flores said since the first recall repair, including advanced software diagnostics, the cost to GM was not significant, but GM did not disclose a cost for it.

While this Bolt recall is a recall, it is not GM’s most important. In 2014, GM recalled more than 2.7 million cars due to faulty ignition switches that could stall the engines of small GM vehicles such as the Chevrolet Cobalt and Saturn Ion. In total, this scandal has left at least 124 dead and 275 injured. In 2017, GM agreed to pay $ 120 million to settle claims from dozens of states related to defective switches.

In November, GM issued the first recall on the bolts of the 2017-19 model year, as the vehicles then posed a potential fire hazard.

GM said it found five vehicles in which the batteries caught fire without any impact, injuring two people with smoke inhalation. During GM’s initial investigation, the five affected Boltsall were found to have high-voltage batteries manufactured by LG Chems Ochang in South Korea.

Another common thread among the five vehicles was that they were fully loaded or just below when they caught fire.

At the time, the automaker warned owners of these vehicles that until dealers could perform a software patch, owners should reset their battery to a maximum of 90% load to reduce the risk of fire. of the car. If they can’t do it, GM advises against parking the car in a garage or carport.

In April, GM engineers said they understood how to fix battery problem. They have developed diagnostic software to look for anomalies in the batteries. If any issues are found, the company will replace the faulty battery parts. The software was available to Bolt owners at the end of May.

But since that first recall, there have been two more Bolt fires. Earlier this month, GM again warned 2017-19 Bolt EV owners not to park vehicles in the garage.

One of the fires, we can confirm, was a battery fire, Flores said. It was in Vermont and we confirmed the fire was battery related and the customer had the recall software run and done whatever it was supposed to do.

The 2019 Bolt that caught fire was owned by Vermont State Representative Tim Briglin, the Associated Press reported. It drove it to work and home on June 30, draining the battery to around 10% of its range. He plugged it into a 240 volt outdoor charger that night and left the Bolt in his driveway.