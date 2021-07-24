These stocks should benefit from rising inflation, ETF manager says

Rising inflation may threaten larger stocks in the market, but it has potential beneficiaries.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries (INFL) ETF, launched in January, identifies and aggregates these names to provide investor protection in inflationary environments, its co-portfolio manager James Davolos told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. .

“The first thing we want to do is… identify an end market that we think is inflationary, which we generally call durable assets, therefore a tangible, finite asset that can benefit from price pressures,” Davolos said in a statement. Monday interview.

Next, his team looks for companies with “small cap” business models, those that don’t take a lot of risk or spend excessively to generate reasonable profits and valuations.

The result so far is promising. INFL is up nearly 18% since its launch and has accumulated over $ 624 million in net assets under management.

The main holdings of the ETF are Charles River Laboratories, Texas Pacific Land Corp., PrairieSky Royalty, Franco Nevada Corp. and Deutsche Boerse. He also holds significant positions in Intercontinental Exchange, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Archer-Daniels-Midland and Brookfield Asset Management.

“Two areas where you would find it hard to challenge inflation over the past decade are higher education and health care,” hence the major involvement of INFL, pharmaceutical services provider Charles River Laboratories said Davolos, also vice president of Horizon Kinetics. .

Charles River helps accelerate the early stages of new drug development more cost effectively than most other organizations, which could drive mega-capitalized biotech and pharmaceutical companies to business when price pressures increase, a- he declared.

“They have the facilities in place, they have the networks, they have the databases where it doesn’t cost them a lot to put a lot more throughput into their existing system,” Davolos said.

“As there is more and more demand in an inflationary environment, Charles River is going to benefit from both higher volume and higher pricing, which kind of gives it that double blow. … on the rise. “

Texas Pacific Land’s added value is a bit different. “Truly one of a kind,” the company collects royalties from oil and gas production in West Texas and benefits from developments on the land it owns, Davolos said.

Indeed, giants such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and EOG Resources are paying Texas Pacific to operate in its West Texas oil fields and other organizations are paying it to build pipelines, roads, power lines or water supply systems on his land, allowing for economic returns he said.

It’s the same with Franco Nevada, which derives its royalties from precious metals mining activity, Davolos said. Archer-Daniels-Midland, which processes the world’s crops, is expected to earn a higher “grinding margin” by imposing higher input costs on its customers, he said.

As for the stock markets, they should benefit from the “spillover effects” of inflation, Davolos said.

“The Intercontinental Exchange, the Deutsche Bourse, the CME, they run some really big derivatives exchanges, which allow people to both hedge and speculate on all of that instability or volatility that might arise depending on the inflation, ”he said. “If there are a few more trillions of dollars [in] Theoretically derived volume, the exchanges spend very little money to essentially earn this income and a large part of it is converted into operating income.

INFL’s positive track record is probably only just beginning, Davolos added.

“I think the long term trend still points to pretty strong reflation eventually turning into inflation,” he said.

The ETF closed less than half of 1% on Friday.