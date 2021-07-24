Stock market in poor health as London fleets trump private equity deals





Simon French, Managing Director and Chief Economist of Panmure, says that if you took an equal stake in each of the companies that were introduced this year, your investment would increase by about a third during the year to date. If, however, you bought an FTSE tracker, your ROI would be slightly less than 10pc. So if UK public markets are in poor health, then how did the narrative emerge that they are in trouble? Analysts are adamant about the answer: Deliveroo. The high-profile flop of the food delivery company’s $ 7.6 billion float at the end of March has skewed public perceptions of market performance, observers said. The company’s shares fell 30% in the first half hour of trading, wiping out more than $ 2 billion of its value. French says Deliveroo has received all the attention because it is a brand aimed at consumers and because Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has joined the list. But the oldest rule in investing is to diversify. So if you only buy in the Deliveroo float and see it as the barometer of the emissions market, you will fail to invest 101, he adds. Another City source says: I can understand the interest in Deliveroo because it is a high profile deal and it was one of the first of this wave of tech companies to join the market. But when you step back and look at all the companies that have come into the market and their performance, that’s an outlier. You need a series of offers that create positive or negative momentum. Buybacks in the UK may have increased by 60% this year compared to 2019, according to Refinitiv, but those responsible for managing UK public markets largely seem unmoved by the trend. Charlie Walker, head of primary equity and fixed income markets at LSE, says: Levels of private equity activity cycle. A large number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have emerged from private equity. The fact that there has been a cycle of companies leaving public markets and then coming back is not necessarily a problem. This is the way the markets have worked historically.

