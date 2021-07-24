Idaho First Bank announces reorganization of holding company and formation of Peak Bancorp, Inc.





MCCALL, Idaho, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, Idaho First Bank (the Bank) and Peak Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (OTCPINK: IDFB) announced that they have completed their share exchange whereby the Company, an Idaho corporation created by the Banks board of directors, became the Banks holding company. Shareholders who owned shares of the Bank became shareholders of the Company, with the Company owning 100% of the Bank. The Bank’s shareholders approved the share exchange at their annual meeting on April 26, 2021 and recently received approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. We are delighted to announce the completion of the Idaho First Bank reorganization and founding of Peak Bancorp, Inc., said Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. This new structure will allow us to pursue our strategic expansion objectives. On July 2, 2021, the Company’s shares began to be traded on the over-the-counter market under the same ticker which had represented the Bank: IDFB. Common shares of the Bank will be exchanged for common shares of the Company at a one-to-one exchange rate. Investors who hold Bank shares in certificate or book-entry form will receive instructions by mail on how to exchange their shares. The holding company will have no impact on the operations of the Bank. The Bank will continue to engage in the same business, operate from its current locations and remain managed by its current board of directors and senior management. About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a state-chartered, full-service community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves communities in southwestern Idaho with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. . Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com . The story continues This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, regulatory environment, loan concentrations, suppliers, employees, technology, competition and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the Safe Harbor provisions of the PSSRA. CONTACT

Todd cooper

CEO – Idaho First Bank

208-630-2092 – [email protected]

