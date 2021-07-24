ALI market cap changes to P500 B from P42 B – Manila bulletin





Since its initial public offering 30 years ago, the market capitalization of real estate giant Ayala Land Inc. has grown from 42 billion pesos to over 500 billion pesos, making ALI one of the of the largest companies in the Philippine Stock Index. The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) and ALI have jointly celebrated ALI’s 30th anniversary as a publicly traded company. The photo of the anniversary of the listing on the ALI stock exchange shows from left to right: Mr. Bernard Vincent O. Dy, President and CEO of ALI, Senior Vice-President of ALI , Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Augusto D. Bengzon; ALI President Fernando Zobel de Ayala; PSE COO Roel A. Refran; Securities and Clearing Corporation of the Philippines COO Renee D. Rubio and PSE Capital Markets Development Division Head Mark Frederick V. Visda.

ALI went public on July 5, 1991 with a stock offering of 2.5 billion pesos, despite a difficult trading environment caused by crises such as the Gulf War and Mt. Eruption of Pinatubo. The company offered a total of 96 million Class B shares at a price of P26 per share, making it the largest share offering at that time. ALI President Fernando Zobel de Ayala received the recognition plaque from PSE COO Roel A. Refran. The company’s total assets, revenues and net income have shown compound annual growth rates of 16 percent, 12 percent and 9 percent, respectively, since our listing, said ALI President Fernando Zobel from Ayala. He noted that, this historic list unlocked the potential of Ayala Lands and opened up immense opportunities for expansion into new geographies and product lines to serve a wider stakeholder base. Chairman and CEO of PSE, Ramon S. Monzonn Ayala Land’s success over the past 30 years is testament to the confidence that its stakeholders have placed in the company that it will be able to meet the challenges and continue to offer its mark of excellence in all its projects and in the way which it takes care of its stakeholders, said Ramon S. Monzon, President and CEO of PSE. In addition to its historic roster 30 years ago, Monzon cited ALI’s decision to be the number one player in local real estate investment trusts (REITs) and its consistent inclusion as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. since 2013. Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III Finance Ministry Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said that even in the midst of the pandemic, he carried out his 13.6 billion peso REIT bid, which marked the first listing of REITs in the country. This landmark show paved the way for other REITS to come to the market and offers attractive and reliable investment opportunities for the average Filipino. SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino applauded ALI’s sustainability practices. Even before the Commission released the Sustainable Development Reporting Guidelines in 2019, ALI has already developed four sustainable development focus areas that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are pleased that ALI has taken this initiative and recognized the importance of sustainability in our country and in the world. Today’s ALI is the product of the hard work, values ​​and vision of many enterprising and committed people over the past three decades, including the many customers, merchants and partners who have also trusted us at over the years. Allow me to express my deepest gratitude and warmest thanks to all who have been and continue to be with us on this journey, Zobel said.



