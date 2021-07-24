In its early days, Zomato achieves gains of 65.5% on the day of the listing





Zomato got off to a good start on the stock exchanges on Friday, with its shares ending at Rs 125.85, a premium of 65.59% over its issue price of Rs 76 per share on BSE. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the action closed at Rs 125.30. On BSE, the share listed at Rs 115, a 51% increase over its issue price. It hit an intra-day high of Rs 138. The meter saw massive trading volume, with nearly 740 million shares changing hands cumulatively on the NSE and BSE during the day. Zomatos’ meteoric debut on the national stock exchange after attracting strong subscriptions is a testament to the fact that investors are ready to bet big on new age tech companies that exhibit the hallmarks of a disruptive business model. It is also a tribute to Indian entrepreneurship, said S Ramesh, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company. Zomatos market cap has reached Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in intraday trading. With a market cap of Rs 98,732 crore, Zomato was in 49th position in the BSE market cap rankings at the end of the day. Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: Despite the large size of the IPO… the company recorded a healthy overall subscription of 38 times. There is a lot of fantasy for such a unique and unique listing in the market. According to Kapil Goenka, director of CM Goenka Stock Brokers, for investors looking to profit from this IPO, Zomato could prove to be a gem. Additionally, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Zomato’s IPO and enthusiasm around it has undoubtedly boosted investor confidence in the IPO market. However, we advise successful alloters to realize their full profits and wait a while before buying again, Goenka said. Zomatos’ IPO had received a strong response and generated offers worth Rs 2 lakh crore as it was subscribed over 38 times last week. The issue price was set at Rs 72-76 each. The IPO included a new equity issue of up to Rs 9,000 crore and an Offer to Sell (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore from existing investor Info Edge (India).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/on-debut-zomato-serves-listing-day-gains-of-65-5-7419566/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos