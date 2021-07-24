Frito-Lay strikes end as Kansas workers strike





The contract will offer workers a guaranteed day off every working week and eliminate so-called “suicide teams” (or “urgent teams” as the company calls it) where workers work eight hours a day plus four hours of overtime. before returning for their next shift, according to a statement from Frito-Lay provided to CNN Business. News of the deal was first reported on Saturday by The New York Times. Frito-Lay, owned by PepsiCo, said the union representing the workers will have additional opportunities to participate in staffing and overtime. The revised contract “also offers 4% salary increases to employees of all job classifications over the duration of the two-year contract,” according to the company statement. The workers belong to Local 218 of the International Union of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Workers. In one declaration On Saturday, Anthony Shelton, the union’s international president, said workers “have shown the world that unionized workers can stand up against the world’s biggest food companies and claim victory for themselves, their families and their communities.” . The 20-day strike marked the first at the plant in its decades Operating. Earlier this month, Shelton said “workers don’t have enough time to see their families, do household chores, run errands or even get a good night’s sleep.” Frito-Lay had previously called the union “grossly exaggerated” long hours claims. “At all times, we have negotiated in good faith with union representatives to address the most pressing concerns raised regarding working hours and overtime,” Frito-Lay said in the statement. “We believe our approach to resolving these strikes demonstrates how we listen to our employees, and when concerns are raised they are taken seriously and addressed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/24/business/frito-lay-strike-union-contract-topeka-kansas/index.html

