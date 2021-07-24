Columbus Black Restaurant Week is July 23 through August. 1





A dozen black-owned restaurants in Columbus participate in Black Restaurant Week, an annual occasion designed to spotlight a segment of the hospitality industry that too often goes under the radar. The annual celebration began on Friday and continues through Sunday. Restaurants in the area will be offering promotions and discounts to mark the occasion. Juana Williams, who is black, owns Js Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes, which has locations in Polaris and the South Side near Merion Village. The entrepreneur said she always tries to support other black-owned businesses through her patronage. Events like the Black Restaurant Week make it a little more fun and a little more festive, she said. I think historically black businesses don’t always do as well, and some of them may amount to not having the funding that others have access to, Williams said. In order to stay relevant, it’s important to support each other. The bakery and confectionery offers discounts throughout the week, and Williams said she hopes to attract permanent customers who might not have supported her business otherwise. Last year we probably saw around 20-25 people that we wouldn’t normally see during Black Restaurant Week, she said. Black Restaurant Week co-founder Warren Luckett hopes other restaurants find new customers. Even though this is a national campaign, we were looking to give every market a localized bump, he said. Luckett owns the Texas-based Branwar Wine Distribution Co. which supplies restaurants, and although he points out that Restaurant Week is separate from his business, he said he sees a lack of marketing support for black-owned restaurants. During the 2016 protests sparked by the fatal police shooting on Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Luckett decided he wanted to open a conversation about inequality and shed light on African American restaurateurs. A Black Restaurant Week accomplished both, he said. Food was an amazing way to connect people, Luckett said. The entrepreneur also sees the opportunity as a way to showcase diversity among black-owned restaurants. The general public tends to think of soul food when discussing the cuisine served in black communities, he said. Luckett said he loves soul food, but wants people to know that black restaurateurs and chefs serve a wide variety of dishes. I Cant Believe Its Vegan on the Near East Side, Modern Southern Table in Italian Village, and the Dos Hermanos Food Truck are just a few of the participating restaurants in central Ohio. People have their favorite Italian restaurant or their favorite Mexican restaurant, we just want them to say, it’s our favorite black-owned restaurant too, Luckett said. The coronavirus outbreak in early 2020 made support for minority-owned businesses even more important, according to a press release announcing the start of Black Restaurant Week. A report by consulting firm McKinsey released in October last year found that black-owned businesses were hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and faced greater hurdles in getting help. Participating restaurants are listed on the Black Restaurant Week website. [email protected] @PatrickACooley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2021/07/24/columbus-black-restaurant-week-july-23-aug-1/8075301002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos