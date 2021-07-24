Zomato’s IPO will open floodgates for other start-ups: Bikhchandani





After witnessing a remarkable debut on the stock exchange by Zomato, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, and an early investor in the food delivery company, believes the massive investor response to Zomato’s public listing will open the valves for other Indian start-ups. companies to make an initial public offering. Zomato’s IPO is revolutionary because it has broken the mold in several ways. Most importantly, it has shown that a start-up does not need to reside and register abroad to be successful, Bikhchandani said. Activity area. Info Edge first invested 4.7 crore in Zomato in 2010. At the time, Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, was just starting out as an entrepreneur and running a website called FoodieBay that allowed users to order from food and discover restaurants. Bikhchandani was a frequent user of the site and thought about investing in the website. Not knowing who to contact at FoodieBay, Bikhchandani performed a Google search and found Goyals’ email id as the food ordering website administrator. In July 2010, Bikhchandani emailed Goyal offering to invest in FoodieBay and within 72 hours an agreement was reached between the two. Eleven years later, Bikhchandanis’ bet has turned out to be correct. The value of investing in Info Edges has increased by more than 1,000. Here is the ultimate proof why India should invest more in its start-ups and early stage venture capital funds, said Bikhchandani in a tweet. Credit goes to the Zomato team. Our skill is simply to identify great teams and invest the money. Money is a commodity. Entrepreneurship is rare, he added. Stellar debuts on the market Zomatos stock debuted on Friday with shares listed at 116 on the National Stock Exchange, offering a 53% premium over its issue price of 76 per share. The company’s shares rose further after listing, hitting the upper circuit 20 percent at 138, up 82 percent from its issue price on BSE. It closed at 125.85, up 49.85 or 65.6% on BSE from the IPO price. This will almost certainly bring more funding to Indian start-ups. We expect several more start-ups to be listed in India over the next two years, Bikhchandani added.

