Bitcoin transaction volumes have plunged to their lowest level this year. This chart shows how steep the decline has been.





Photographic illustration by Edward Smith / Getty Images Bitcoin’s trading volume has fallen sharply over the past three months, with weekly volatility declining even more this week. Seven-day volatility reached 1.68%, up from more than 5% in February 2021. This is the lowest reading since October 2020 and in line with levels seen last summer, according to the crypto exchange Luno, citing data from Arcane research. The chart below shows that trading volumes remain remarkably low, with the weekly average reaching around $ 3 billion. That’s down from a seven-day average of around $ 16 billion in mid-May. The level is now the same as in mid-December 2020. Luno / Arcane Research One reason for this could be that fund managers are reducing the risks of their portfolios due to the recent downward movement in traditional markets, as well as macroeconomic concerns about the impacts of COVID-19, said Sam Kopelman, country director. of Luno in the UK. But other experts say the summer slump, which is typically associated with low volumes and poor market performance, is causing bitcoin trading volumes to drop to their lowest level until present this year. Bitcoin’s price fell below $ 30,000 earlier this week, prolonging its decline after concerns over China’s crypto crackdown deepened and regulatory oversight expanded. “We are seeing the signs of an indecisive market,” Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder of Scottish crypto wallet Zumo, told Insider. “There is an element of ‘sell in May and go,’ where the summer vacation months lead to a reduction in the number of market players. And, for retail investors, there is no doubt that a fear persists after bitcoin price drops in April and May. “ Bitcoin is still trading at 50% of its peak of over $ 64,000 in mid-April, at around $ 32,390 on Friday. Jones said the digital asset is now in a natural cooling period and is trading in a relatively narrow side channel, so people are waiting to see which way the wind blows. But if rising inflation continues to be associated with lower interest rates, the money will come out of liquidity and be transferred to other assets, including bitcoin, he said. Bitcoin’s most recent drop came after stock markets were spooked by fears of the fast-spreading Delta variant. This indicates that there could be further ripple effects on the cryptocurrency if the macro environment continues to be challenged. The CEO of a blockchain technology provider also suggested that summer is the reason for the low activity in the market. “Institutions typically slow down during the summer months and the market relies on institutions to be the marginal buyer of cryptocurrency,” John Sarson, CEO and co-founder of Sarson Funds, told Insider. That, combined with the fact that China and Hong Kong make it difficult for citizens to buy cryptocurrencies, makes it possible to expect lower prices in the near term. “As institutional investors return from the summer vacation, we expect demand to increase due to more attractive entry points,” he added. Read more: ‘The phone is still ringing’: Bitstamp CEO explains how crypto investors face extreme volatility and regulatory crackdown – and 2 reasons he supports ‘EuroTether’ despite concerns about stablecoins

