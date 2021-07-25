A new chapter in the stock market as 90-day CFDs open tomorrow – Journal





KARACHI: The first 90-day Deliverable Futures Contracts (DFCs) will open on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on July 26, a move to reduce market volatility seen in the last week of each months when traders renew their contracts to the following month to avoid settlement. DFCs are futures contracts to buy or sell stocks at a certain price with effective delivery in the future. PSX now offers DFCs with a longer maturity period in addition to revising the criteria for titles eligible for DFCs. The 90-day derivative will allow traders to gain exposure to DFCs of three different maturities, current month expiration, next month expiration, and last month expiration at the start of each contract month. Indeed, the new regime will reduce the liquidity pressure of the renewal week. Investors get nervous in the last week of each month when they either have to settle their futures or postpone them to the next month. The availability of 90-day DFCs means that investors will have more time and flexibility to roll over their existing positions. This is a good step as we have seen volatility in the last week of each month due to a limited rollover period (five days maximum). Extended futures will reduce that volatility and allow buyers of leverage enough time to convert their positions to futures contracts next month, Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail said in an interview with Dawn. In a statement last month, PSX chief executive Farrukh H. Khan said the new DFC regime would increase both trading volume and liquidity and improve the depth of the stock market. However, Mr Sohail said he did not expect a major increase in trading volume due to the new DFC regime. This will help (solve) the rollover problem. Also, if someone wants to borrow, lend or cover for more than a month, then the product will be available to them, he said. He added that a large part of the volume is expected to remain concentrated in the contracts of the next month (30 days) while the contracts of the following months (60 and 90 days) will have only limited volumes. The PSX has also revised the criteria for selecting securities eligible for trading in the DFC segment. The overhaul means more companies are now eligible to trade on the futures desk. Based on a list recently notified and listed by the PSX MD, up to 84 companies and one exchange-traded fund are now eligible for futures contracts. The regulatory changes have been criticized by some stakeholders who claim that 90-day deliverable futures will artificially inflate the index to 90,000 points. If you are a true investor, why would you need 90 day leverage? And even after 90 days, you don’t know if the buyer will get the money, said Sani-e-Mehmood Khan, an independent capital market expert who previously served as CEO of PSX. I just call it a crime. They allow a few to (achieve) repeat of the 2005 crash and make billions in just three months, he said. As for the changes to the eligibility criteria, he said they were made without following due process and without receiving public comment as required by law. It will be a lightly traded market, which will function like an absolute cashless casino, as your regulator is kind enough to allow 90 day leverage. Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

