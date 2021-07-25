IPO, M&A and a new unicorn





The fourth week of July has been really important for the Indian startup ecosystem, one of its main publicly traded members, another has entered the unicorn club and an edtech decacorn has embarked on a quest. inorganic. Zomato went public on Friday and received a good reception on the stock market. Unicorn foodtech shares opened at Rs 116 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and quickly rose to a level of Rs 133. Market cap crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, with over 40 crore of shares traded. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Edtech decacorn BYJU’S acquired another company, this time US-based Epic for $ 500 million. The acquisition aims to support BYJU’s broader strategy of bridging the learning gap for children in the United States. He confirmed that he is looking to generate $ 300 million in revenue in the United States in one year. Finally, online trucking startup BlackBuck has entered the unicorn club after raising $ 67 million Series E funding led by Tribe Capital, IFC Emerging Asia Fund, and VEF, among others. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Amid those defining moments, venture capital funding during the week stood at $ 547 million, more than double the amount recorded the comparable week the previous week. There have been 28 chords over the course of the week, with an overwhelming number of them in the early chords. < class=""> < class=""> Read all about how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19 here. Here are some useful tools to help you find the nearest vaccination centers in real time. You can also share a tribute to the warriors, saviors and survivors of COVID-19 here. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The interview Watch Gulshan Saluja, Co-Founder, Healthcoco and Amway Direct Sellers as they discuss the evolution of the health and wellness industry and how it has changed their perception of passion and love. goal in an engaging discussion. Editor’s Choice: Meet Tahmima Anam, author of The Startup Wife In 2020, British Bangladeshi-born writer Tahmima Anam created a fake website that featured a secret incubator called Utopia and its fictitious startups. It caught the attention of some investors who didn’t know it was a fake. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The fictional company was called EMTI and was part of an elaborate satire of Tahmima before she embarked on writing her novel, The Startup Wife. Read on to find out what the comedic and satirical book has in store for you. < class=""> < class=""> Start-up spotlight Convert Rs 198 Starbucks Coffee Into An Investment Opportunity What if your nocturnal frenzy on Swiggy could net you money, while satiating your hunger? What if saving money became second nature to you, so much so that you put aside a little bit each month to invest? < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Chennai-based micro-investing app Roundups rounds user spending to the nearest hundred and invests the spare currency in a mutual fund, which means if you bought a book on Amazon for Rs 180, the application rounds it up to Rs 200, and invests the spare currency, that is to say Rs 20. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> News update < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Tesla could set up a manufacturing unit in India if it succeeds with vehicles imported into the country, according to company CEO Elon Musk. He said, however, that at present India’s import tariffs are “the highest in the world” and hopes for “at least temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles”. Before you go, stay inspired with < class=""> < class=""> Rajesh yabaji BlackBuck started with the dream of re-imagining trucking, to make it 10X simple and 10X efficient. It’s been six years and we’re just starting to make a difference. Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck Now get the daily capsule delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

