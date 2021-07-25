Wall St hits its highest closing level





PUSHING AND PULLING:

Investors caught between strong corporate earnings and growing number of COVID-19 cases, leading to a difference of opinion on market outlook Wall Street gained ground for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, extending a rally that pushed the three major US stock indexes to record closing highs as bullish earnings and signs of economic recovery fueled risk appetite investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time. We see a continuation of the last two days. His roller coaster upside down. We did the decline first, and we’ve been climbing back to the top since then, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. Growth and value stocks have wavered for much of the week, with market participants weighing increasing infections of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 against strong business results and signs of an economic recovery. There is push and pull, there is clearly a conflict in the market, Zaccarelli added. There is a strong difference of opinion as to whether the future is bright or if there are clouds on the horizon. Market participants are now looking to next week, with the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting and a string of high-level earnings. The Fed’s statement would be analyzed for clues regarding the timing of its tightening of its accommodative policies, although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the US economy still needs full support central banks. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.2 points, or 0.68%, to 35,061.55, the S&P 500 gained 44.31 points, or 1.01%, to 4,411.79 and the NASDAQ Composite added 152.39 points, or 1.04%, to 14,836.99. Of the top 11 sectors of the S&P 500, all except energy closed their doors green, with communications services enjoying the largest gain, up 2.7%. For the week, the Dow Jones rose 1.08%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.96% and the NASDAQ jumped 2.84%. The second quarter reporting season is in full swing, with 120 of the S&P 500 companies reporting. Of those, 88% exceeded the consensus, according to Refinitiv. Businesses were seeing, on average, beating up and down, Zaccarelli said. We were seeing consumer resilience and this is the story of the earnings season so far. Analysts expect annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 78.1% for the April to June period, a significant increase from the 54% annual growth seen at the start of the quarter. Chipmaker Intel Corp said Thursday night it still faces supply constraints and provided disappointing advice. Its stock fell 5.3%. Moderna Inc jumped 7.8% after the EU approved its COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 17 year olds. American Express Co gained 1.3% after posting second quarter profits that far exceeded expectations on the strength of a global recovery in consumer spending. Social media companies Twitter Inc and Snap Inc were up 3% and 23.8% respectively on bullish results. These results bode well for Facebook Inc, which is due to release second quarter results next week. Its stock jumped 5.3%. Other top earnings expected next week include Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Amazon.com Inc. Rising issues outnumbered falling on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 1.59 to 1; on the NASDAQ, a ratio of 1.03 to 1 favored the advances. The S&P 500 posted 82 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 81 new highs and 136 new lows. Volume on the US stock exchanges was 9.72 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.14 billion over the last 20 trading days.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/07/25/2003761396 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos