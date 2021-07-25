Dull business activity, overseas sales kept index under control





Investors struggled to find a catalyst to set direction on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the short outgoing week (two sessions) as risk-shy investors stayed away from the index , due to the rise of the Afghan crisis, the resurgence of Covid-19 and the pressure of foreign sales. The benchmark PSX KSE-100 posted a session linked to a range as it registered a level of 47,703 points, rising from 47,834 points at the close of the previous week, after trading between the top weekly of 48,004.54 points and a low of 47,691.33 points, respectively. Investor sentiment remained lukewarm, mainly due to a shortened trading week due to the Eid holiday. In addition, the departure of US forces from Afghanistan has placed the region in a difficult position, as the Afghan Taliban claim more than 90% of the country, risking spillover into neighboring countries – with Pakistan facing a major security crisis on its western territory. frontier. Foreign investors were particularly concerned that developments in Afghanistan could have implications for an otherwise peaceful law and order situation in Pakistan, as they recorded a net sale of over $ 21 million. . The market has also reacted to the resurgence of Covid -19 and the return of government blockages despite the national positivity ratio (currently at 4.89 pc). Sindh has already announced the implementation of new lockdown measures, raising concerns among investors of a generalization of Covid SOPs that could potentially harm economic activity. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued to decline, losing another 0.52 pc to close at 162.32 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said, which has also weighed on the sentiments of investors. During the week, trading activity remained volatile as intraday corrections and discounted stock prices attracted selective buying. In the opening session, Pakistani gas companies including Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui North Gas Pipeline Limited touched the day on their respective upper circuits as reports suggested the North-South gas pipeline project between the Pakistan and Russia benefit these companies. During the week, Sui North Gas Pipeline Limited, Pakistan Services Limited, Systems Limited and Meezan Bank Limited remained the top performers. However, the cement and tech sector underperformed, while among scripts, ENGRO, Maple Leaf Cement and TRG Pakistan led the losses. According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), among the net trade of foreign investors, foreign companies sold about $ 25 million in shares, overseas Pakistanis recouped $ 4.07 million shares and foreign individuals sold $ 18,000 worth of shares, bringing the total net sale to about $ 21.09 million. Among local investors, individuals, businesses, insurance companies and brokers led the buyers’ rankings and bought for around $ 9 million and $ 5 million, $ 2.6 million and 2, $ 4 million in stock. The market is expected to see strong activity next week as the 4QFY21 earnings season is in full swing. However, the fourth wave of Covid in July could still lead to investor flight.



