ITC’s first quarter net profit jumps 28.6% to Rs 3,013 crore





The large hotel-based FMCG cigarette company posted net profit of Rs2,342.76 crore for the first quarter of FY21. According to analyst estimates, diversified conglomerate ITC on Saturday announced a sharp 28.63% year-over-year increase in its stand-alone net profit to Rs 3,013.49 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 , while its gross sales revenue increased by 36.55%. Yeah. The large hotel-operated FMCG cigarette company posted net profit of Rs 2342.76 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 21. Gross sales revenue for the period April to June of this year was amounted to Rs 12,884.45 crore from Rs 9,435.61 crore for the same period last year, according to the company’s stock file. On a sequential basis, however, net profit fell 19.61% from Rs 3,748.41 crore from the fourth quarter of last year. In a statement, ITC said that during the June quarter it saw a strong rebound in all operating segments despite operational constraints following the second wave of Covid. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, revenue from the company’s cigarette business increased 32.91% year-on-year to Rs 5,122.19 crore, while segment operating profit increased 36.69% year-on-year to reach Rs.3,220.94 crore during the period, according to the stock file. During the quarter under review, the non-cigarette FMCG business grew 10.40% year-on-year in revenue to Rs 3,725.55 crore, while the segment posted growth of 38 , 29% year-on-year operating profit to Rs 173.44 crore during this period. The hotel business posted a more than five-fold year-over-year increase in revenue to Rs 127.24 crore, while the segment reduced its operating loss to Rs 151.45 crore from Rs 242.58 crore as of first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Against this backdrop, the company performed resiliently during the quarter. Gross revenue stood at Rs 12,884.45 crore, growing 36.6% year-on-year, while EBITDA at Rs 3,992.16 crore increased 50.8% year-on-year annual. Lower other income due to lower market and cash flow yields limited flow to PBT and PAT, which increased 28.4% and 28.6% year-on-year respectively. Earnings per share for the quarter was Rs 2.45 (previous year Rs 1.91), according to the statement. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, the cigarette segment EBIT increased 37% year-on-year, while margins increased 210 basis points year-on-year. The strong upturn in volumes seen in the second half of FY21 was affected by localized closures and restricted opening hours of convenience stores following the second wave of the pandemic, said the society. The non-cigarette FMCG business has responded with speed and agility, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability while operating within the new normal, he added. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

