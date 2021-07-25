Stock bulls look towards $ 17 trillion burning hole in pockets

(Bloomberg) – In the stock market, retail investors’ unwillingness to back down from every macroeconomic threat has become the only story. When will this end? Judging by the size of all the cash reserves lying around, it could take some time.

Of all the economic stories of the pandemic, the one about the accumulation of money in people’s accounts was the largest on the stock market, where the S&P 500 just recorded its seventh gain in nine weeks. Money market accounts, viewed in some circles as a stash of dry powder for deploying equity capital, stand at just under $ 4.5 trillion. A more obscure balance, the Federal Reserve’s tally of money on deposit with commercial banks, rose 33% from 2019 to $ 17 trillion.

While no money is totally unused and professionals tend to hate the concept of cash, something is arming the executives of day traders who seem determined not to let any massive sell-off in the market last longer than 24 hours. time. Take Monday, for example, when fears that the delta variant could upend progress caused the S&P 500 to drop all the way to 2.2%. Bearish buyers then ran to the rescue and the rest of the week, pushing the S&P 500 up nearly 2% through Friday, despite cases of the virus still on the rise.

We have investors eager to deploy liquidity, said Sara Rajo-Miller, investment advisor at Miracle Mile Advisors. People sometimes forget how much retail investors can have in the market, and we’ve seen that clearly. This momentum can really push stocks higher.

How powerful is the retail cannon? On Monday alone, they bought a record $ 2.2 billion in shares, the largest exchange-traded fund after the S&P 500, the ticker SPY, alone reaching a record $ 482 million in stock. retail purchases, according to Vanda Research. Analysis from DataTrek Research showed that Google’s searches in the United States that day for the phrase dow jones – the term most associated with stock market investing, according to the company – increased when stocks fell. quickly, peaking at 1 p.m. in New York City.

It’s almost like investors are used to saying it, stocks are down, it must be a buying opportunity, said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group. This is partly because there is no other game in town at the moment. You look at bond yields so low, cryptocurrencies struggling, other parts of the market are not that good.

The relentless appetite for stocks drove equity ETFs to break their annual highs in April, and the pace has not abated since. In July, the products have already grossed more than $ 15 billion, helping to fuel total ETF inflows on the verge of a full-year record, more than five months to go.

Yet other measures of retail prowess show a mixed picture. Data from Charles Schwab shows that the percentage of cash in their clients’ brokerage accounts in June fell to 10.5%, the lowest since 2018.

This likely suggests that dry powder was put to work during the year, but maybe it isn’t entirely out of fuel for new investments, said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist. for Charles Schwab & Co. of dynamism and a desire to make money work and to seek alternatives to the bond market, which remains relatively unattractive.

Retail money fund balances are still $ 1 trillion from $ 643 billion in 2015, according to DataTrek, analysts calculating there is $ 400 billion to buy the cash ready for the next draw. . Additionally, retailer favorite Robinhood has 13 million more funded accounts than before the pandemic.

The bearish buy mentality is one the Fed has taught institutional and retail investors to follow, and the Fed is still super easy, said Jim Smigiel, chief investment officer at SEI. The biggest bright spot is that the easy position of the Fed is in place and all of the other central banks and is going to be in place for a while.

