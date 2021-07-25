Alaska Communications sold to East Coast company and investors for $ 343 million





July 24 Alaska Communications, one of the state’s largest ISPs, sold to an East Coast telecommunications company and an investment firm. The sale was announced earlier this year, and ATN International Inc. said in a written statement and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that the $ 343 million deal is now complete. Through a holding company, ATN will own 52% of Alaska Communications. An investment company called Freedom 3 Investments IV will own 48% through another holding company. “Our brand, our company name and our commitment to Alaska remain the same,” said Heather Cavanaugh, spokesperson for Alaska Communications. She said there was currently no plan to change the prices. The company was delisted from the Nasdaq on Thursday, with shareholders paying $ 3.40 per share as part of the deal. Alaska Communications primarily sells Internet and telephone services to businesses, but is also the second-largest home Internet service provider. Alaska Communications said in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “less than 25%” of the state’s market share. Its biggest competitor, GCI, was sold to a Colorado company in 2017. As of March 31, Alaska Communications had 555 full-time employees, and just over half were represented by the IBEW union. State and federal regulators approved the sale earlier this month. In its request to the Federal Communications Commission, ATN said it has already provided Internet access to “island and underserved markets in the United States and the Caribbean region, as well as Bermuda.” Approving the July 16 purchase, federal regulators said the sale “is likely to benefit the public interest” in part because ATN is a larger company and will increase Alaska Communications’ access to it. money needed to expand its broadband network in Alaska. The approval notice says regulators expect the company to provide broadband access to more than 6,000 currently unserved locations, typically homes and businesses, in addition to a planned expansion under a program funded by the federal government. The story continues Another planned project could provide more than 60,000 locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau with high-speed wireless Internet service, the FCC noted. Alaska regulators approved the sale on Monday, noting that “there is no suggestion that the transaction will meet with opposition.” The approval notice says state regulators “have received several informal complaints” from customers on various matters, and that the Alaska Regulatory Commission has tasked regulatory staff “to monitor ACS at the to come up”. Brittany Loper, spokesperson for the commission, said the language was not unusual and that the commission “will continue to monitor and deal with complaints as usual with the public service.”

