Is private equity less of an “alternative” when it becomes public?

Private equity is an increasingly public activity in Europe. This week, UK-based Bridgepoint Advisers became the region’s latest private equity investor to go public when it made an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, valuing it at £ 2.9 billion (roughly $ 4 billion). And this is not the only firm to have stock market ambitions lately.

L Catterton, backed by LVMH, is also reportedly considering an IPO, either through an IPO or through a merger with a blank check company (which would be a first for PE). Antin Infrastructure, a private equity firm that invests in telecommunications, utilities and other sectors, is also reportedly considering debuting on the stock exchange. And Forward Partners, a UK venture capital firm, has announced plans to list in London. This indicates that private equity is becoming more of a traditional asset class than its reputation as an “alternative” suggests.

However, the IPO is nothing new for European private equity. The London group 3i, the Swiss secondary specialist Partners Group, the French Tikehau Capital and the Swedish EQT are all listed. It’s an even more established option in the United States, where PE giants such as KKR, Apollo Global Management, The Carlyle Group and Blackstone are all publicly traded.

A PE company going public may seem like a contradiction in terms. After all, the appeal of this asset class is that portfolio investments are not subject to the same kind of disclosure requirements or shareholder pressure as public companies. At first glance, it seems counterintuitive for a private equity firm to choose to respect these constraints.



Still, it makes sense that a company like Bridgepoint, whose investments include chains like Asian food brand Itsu and coffee operator Pret A Manger, decides to go public now. For starters, market conditions are favorable; the company’s shares climbed to 30% on the first day of listing. The IPO provided Bridgepoint with a war chest of £ 271million for future acquisitions and gave it the opportunity to raise new capital in the future.

Bridgepoint’s offer is also a sign that the European PE industry is maturing.

“What we are seeing in the private equity industry is an asset class that has moved out of the margins of capital markets and is closer to the mainstream,” said Dominick Mondesir, senior research analyst for EMEA private markets at PitchBook. “And with that, more and more buyout stores are moving from businesses run by founders to more institutional in nature, which is boosting IPO activity.”

But the benefits of the IPO also come at a trade-off in raising a company’s profile.

Already, Bridgepoint’s high profile compensation programs have come under scrutiny. The company’s IPO prospectus revealed, for example, that it had paid £ 1.75million to Archie Norman, a former UK member of parliament and current chairman of retail chain Marks & Spencer, for join its board of directors as a non-executive director in a one-year role. He also revealed the salaries of several others.

This news in itself isn’t very controversial, but it’s the kind of information Bridgepoint wouldn’t have needed, nor probably wanted, to share before. The company’s prospectus as a whole also gives new information on the earnings of private equity firms, a potentially sensitive topic at a time when a recent round of private equity buyouts is causing concern in the UK.

When things are going well, being public can be advantageous for a general practitioner. It’s not just because of the increased access to capital. The prestige of being publicly traded – and the increased accountability that comes with higher public market standards – likely plays well with transparency-conscious LPs looking to provide funds.

But while it’s easy to expect a new wave of private equity firms to follow in the footsteps of Bridgepoint and its publicly traded peers, these companies will likely remain exceptions for an asset class that has traditionally privileged a high degree of confidentiality.

Featured Image by VELEZGREENE / Getty Images