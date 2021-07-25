4 revolutionary actions that can turn $ 200,000 into $ 1 million (or more) in a decade

There is no shortage of ways for people to build wealth. They can withdraw money from their savings account, buy real estate, or buy physical gold. But the proven method of generating the highest average annual returns over the long term is to put your capital to work in the stock market.

For example, despite going through the Black Monday crash of 1987, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus crash, the benchmark S&P 500 has averaged a total annual return, including dividends paid, of 11% since the early 1980s. At this rate of return, people who reinvest their dividends double their money about every 6.5 years.

But you don’t have to settle for just matching the market’s performance. If you buy shares in game-changing companies, you have the opportunity to take a large amount of money and turn it into a life-changing amount of money. The following four game-changing stocks all have the tools to turn a $ 200,000 investment into $ 1 million (or more) over the next decade.

Red tuna

While real estate has traditionally been a slow growing, if not boring, industry, a tech-driven real estate company Red tuna (NASDAQ: RDFN) shows Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change the way properties are bought, sold and viewed.

One of the main attributes of the Redfin operating model is to save money for its users. Traditional real estate companies charge up to 3% commission / listing fee when a house is bought or sold. Depending on the number of past deals with the company, Redfin only charges a fee ranging from 1% to 1.5%. A difference of 1.5% to 2% may not seem like much, but it has a huge impact on soaring house prices. According to Realtor.com, the median home price for active listings in June 2021 was $ 385,000, which means Redfin could save the median seller up to $ 7,700 in costs.

But it’s not just a more profitable transaction that drives buyers and sellers to Redfin. It’s the company’s adaptation to a changing real estate landscape and the unprecedented personalization it offers. For example, RedfinNow is a service that buys homes for cash, which eliminates the hassle of putting a home on the market and haggling with potential buyers over the price. There’s also Redfin Concierge, who works with homeowners on improvements and staging to maximize the value of their home.

With Redfin’s share of existing home sales having nearly tripled from 0.44% at the end of 2015 to 1.14% in March 2021, it’s pretty obvious that Redfin’s operating model is resonating with consumers.

Square

Just because a high-growth stock has a market cap of over $ 100 billion doesn’t mean it can’t quintuple (or more) over the next decade. Fintech actions Square (NYSE: SQ) has two operating segments which should allow it to easily outperform the overall market over the next 10 years.

Square’s bread and butter has long been its seller ecosystem, providing point-of-sale devices, analytics, and other tools that help merchants succeed. Between 2012 and 2019, the gross payment volume (GPV) on Square’s network grew an average of 49% per year, with GPV on track to easily exceed $ 130 billion in 2021.

As I noted before, the seller ecosystem was really designed to be a tool for small traders. Over time, however, the percentage of medium and large businesses using the platform has increased. At the end of March, 61% of GPV came from companies with $ 125,000 or more in annualized GPV, up from 52% in Q1 2019. As this is an expense-based operating segment , this implies steady growth in profits for the seller ecosystem.

However, the real draw here is the digital peer-to-peer Cash App platform, which has seen its monthly active user increase more than fivefold in three years to reach 36 million (as of December 31, 2020). Cash App allows Square to monetize consumer purchases, bank transfers, investments and even Bitcoinexchange. With a gross profit per user of $ 41, compared to less than $ 5 spent on attracting each new user, Cash App is a booming cash cow for Square.

Quickly

The edge cloud solution provider is another high growth revolutionary that could turn an investment of $ 200,000 into $ 1 million or more over the next decade. Quickly (NYSE: FSLY).

Fastly’s main task is to speed up the delivery of content to end users as quickly and securely as possible. As we see a fairly steady shift in businesses pushing online ahead of the pandemic, the coronavirus has taken that constant trend and propelled it into overdrive. Essentially, Fastly will benefit from the digital consumption of more data in the post-pandemic environment – a trend that is not expected to slow down or reverse.

All of the key metrics investors would look for in a usage-based business are heading in the right direction. The company’s net dollar expansion rate has reached 147% (Q3 2020), 143% (Q4 2020) and 139% (Q1 2021) in each of the past three quarters. Simply put, this means that existing customers spent 47%, 43%, and 39% more than they spent in each respective quarter of the previous year. We also saw a quarterly increase in total customer count, corporate customer count, and average corporate customer spend.

What is perhaps most impressive about Fastly is the company’s ability to overcome ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok) by pulling traffic from its network in Q3 2020 due to a feud. in the United States with the Trump administration. ByteDance was Fastly’s largest customer in terms of sales in the first half of 2020. Despite this loss, Fastly still recorded sales growth of over 40% in the third quarter. Fastly is quickly becoming a popular content delivery solution, and the company’s rapid growth in sales is proof of that.

Selling power

A final game-changing stock that has the potential to make its shareholder much richer over the next decade is the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

Simply put, CRM software is used by businesses with direct customer contact to record and access real-time customer information, manage service and product issues, manage online marketing campaigns, and execute customer service. predictive analysis of customers likely to purchase a new product or service. . This is just a small snippet of what CRM can help you with. It is a relatively common solution used by retail and service companies, but it is gaining ground in industries and non-traditional sectors.

Salesforce is emerging as the most dominant player in the global CRM space. According to IDC, Salesforce controlled just under 20% of all global CRM spend in the first half of 2020. That was more than the next four competitors combined. Between internal innovation and CEO Marc Benioff’s desire to rely on acquisitions as a means of cross-selling and to expand its service portfolio and customer base, Salesforce’s advance in market share appears practically insurmountable. in CRM software.

Benioff predicts that Salesforce will exceed $ 50 billion in full-year sales by fiscal 2026 after achieving $ 21.3 billion in annual sales in fiscal 2021. If this projection proves correct, Salesforce’s sustained growth rate of over 20% should help grow its inventory much more.