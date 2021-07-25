Tatva Chintan IPO: Tatva Chintan IPO Award: Check GMP and Application Status





New Delhi: After Zomato, GR Infrastructure and Clean Science & Technology were stellar on stock exchanges last week, investors are eagerly awaiting Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem’s debut this week. The exceptional offers for the stock have pushed its gray market premium to almost 100% over the issue price. The basis for the allocation of Tatva Chintan shares is expected to be finalized by Monday July 26. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on Thursday, July 29. Recently heard, the script commanded a premium of Rs 1,050 to 1,070 on the gray market. The premium for the company has continued to increase. Most analysts advise investors to subscribe to the issue.

The Rs 500 crore issue, which sold in a price range of Rs 1,073 to Rs 1,083, received a strong response from investors and has been underwritten over 180 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 185.23 times, while that reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 512.22 times. The retail quota has been subscribed 35.35 times. This is the second best IPO this year in terms of investor demand. Earlier in March, MTAR Technologies’ 596 crore IPO was underwritten 201 times.

At the issue price, Tatva Chintan demands a PE of 41.62 times with a market cap of Rs 24.00.47 crore, while her peers – Aarti Industries and – are trading at a PE of 59.54x and 73, 95x, respectively. Investors, who had made an offer for the issue, can check the status of the award on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website: Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the type of issue, click on Equity Under the problem name, select Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited from the drop-down list Enter your request number Add PAN card numbers Click on “I am not a robot” and click on Submit. You can also check the attribution status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar of the issue. The registrar is a Sebi registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all requests, and performs the allocation process in accordance with the prospectus. The Registrar is responsible for meeting deadlines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, sending and downloading refunds, and responding to all investor-related questions after issuance is complete. Go to Link Intime India Private Limited web portal Select the IPO in the dropbox whose name will only be entered if the allocation is finalized You may need to select one of three modes: Request Number, Client ID, or PAN ID In the application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA Enter the details of the mode you selected in step 2 For security reasons, complete the captcha accurately Tap submit. Bidders who were unable to secure an award during the IPO can see the initialization of redemptions on Wednesday. The shares would be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants by Thursday. In its IPO note, Marwadi Shares and Finance said: We recommend subscribing to this IPO as it is a global niche player in specialty chemicals with SDAs at the center of the market. scene, having a world-renowned client list and a reasonable assessment against its rated peers. ” Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate Angel Broking, also had a positive outlook on the IPO.



