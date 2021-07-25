Business
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
On Monday, the market will react first to earnings from Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and ITC, which were announced Friday and Saturday after-hours.
- Zomato, Tesla
- Dolly Khanna 180
- Yashika Anand ,,
- Mann Ki Baat Live: 15 –
- Indian currency: 1 9,
- PDD 31
- Salary, IME,
- PM kisan Samman Nidhi:,
- CGBSE 12th Result 2021: 12,,
- IRTC,
- Farmer protest: LG, –
- Weather updates: -,
- Delhi Covid Borders:, 26,100
- Coronavirus news live updates: 39,742,535
- Petrol-Diesel price: -,
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|428.90
|6.85
|1.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|283.65
|8.45
|3.07
|Cafe Tata
|208.35
|9.35
|4.7
|ntpc
|118.50
|-0.70
|-0.59
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting