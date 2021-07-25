Are you worried that a stock market crash is coming? 3 simple dividend stocks you don’t have to wait to buy

The last 16 months have been incrediblefor stock market investors. Since the trough of March 23, 2020, theS&P 500 Index, an excellent proxy for the US stock market, gained over 101% in total returns, overdoublein value over this period.

Let me say another way of emphasizing how wonderful this time has been: based on the usual average rate of return in the stock market, you usually need toeight yearsto earn that kind of return. It was a very happy new year and a half for investors.

But there are reasons many investors are worried about another crash. Most stock indexes closed at or near record highs on Friday, July 23, and an overvalued stock market, rising inflation and growing cases of coronavirus that could upend economic recovery point to a stock market sell-off, potentially sooner. that late.

But that doesn’t mean it’s a smart move to sit on the sidelines, waiting for the next stock market crash before buying. This is especially true for high dividend stocks, including Visa(NYSE: V),Brookfield infrastructure(NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), andVerizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Not only should these stocks turn out to be less volatile than many others, but they are solidly profitable companies, paying dividends you can count on, making them much easier to hold despite the ups and downs. bottom of the market.

A key cog in the global growth of electronic payments

It can be easy to assume that there just isn’t much room for electronic payments to thrive, especially if you live in the United States or Europe. But the global reality is that most transactions are still done in cash. But a rapidly growing global middle class, much of which enters the middle class with smartphones in hand, is rapidly moving away from cash and embracing cashless technology.

For Visa, this is a wonderful thing and should pay off tremendously for years to come. The global middle class is set to add about 1 billion new members over the next decade, a number roughly equivalent to the global population growth projected over the same period. And as one of the largest electronic payment processors in the world, Visa has some very powerful structural advantages that should lead to continued growth from here. For starters, you have its huge network effect, where banks, merchants, and consumers all want a Visa relationship because that means more access to more other stakeholders.

Already one of the 10 largest US stocks, with a market capitalization of over $ 500 billion, I agree with my colleague Sean Williams that Visa should remain one of the largest US companies for many years. years to come. You don’t have to wait for the next stock market crash to buy shares in this cutting edge company. And while his 0.5% dividend yield may be modest, his record for dividend growth is incredible.

Own the infrastructure that the modern world depends on

Like Visa, Brookfield Infrastructure’s prospects are largely tied to the growth of the global middle class.contrary toVisa is not a household name, but there is a case where its business is even more important. Large areas of the world lack access to energy, transportation, water and telecommunications infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing population, and Brookfield Infrastructure’s business is to develop, acquire, improve and exploit these kinds of assets.

And it has been a wonderful endeavor. Since its IPO in 2008, it has simply crushed the market as an investment, a product of both the growth of the larger and more valuable company, but also the massive growth of its important dividend:

In recent prices, the dividend yield of 3.6% is generous in this low interest rate environment, which makes it very attractive to income seekers.

One of the best things about Brookfield Infrastructure is the nature of its cash flow. Infrastructure assets are generallyveryrecession-resistant, while many of its contracts also have escalators to accommodate both rising inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates. As a result, this is exactly the kind of business investors should want to own during a stock market crash. Its stock price could suffer a temporary blow, but its trading results should prove to be stable as they have been during the last two market crashes and recessions.

A telecoms giant to help play the defense and earn income

Few things are more a part of modern life than the smartphone, and the advent of 5G unleashes the power of mobile computing even more. With one of the largest cellular networks in North America and a growing network of 5G connections, Verizon is the type of business that could be perfect for your wallet.

This is especially true if you are looking for more ‘defensive’ holdings – that is, stocks that might not be the best in the market when stocks move with the bulls, but are less likely to go down. collapse during a stock market crash. For example, here’s how Verizon shares – in terms of total returns, including dividends paid over the period – held up from the pre-crash peak of 2020 in February to last May:

And I think that could start to deliver even better business results in the future, as management strives to simplify operations and focus on its main telecommunications unit, which added 528,000 new ones. last quarter net postpaid customers.

With a dividend yield of nearly 4.5% at recent prices and growing net income that should allow for future dividend increases, there are plenty of reasons you might want to join Warren Buffett and buy Verizon beforehand. the next stock market crash.