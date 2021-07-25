3 fastest growing stocks on the market today

While we are now in a period of accelerating economic growth, which can benefit both cyclical and value stocks, long-term trends in technology remain. Technological innovation has spurred the biggest winners over the past decade, and there’s a good chance that tech stocks will continue to dominate the next decade as well, especially if interest rates remain historically low.

This means that high-growth disruptors could regain market leadership from 2021, so investors may wish to take a look at three of the fastest growing large-cap stocks on the market today: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), Limited sea (NYSE: SE), and Square (NYSE: SQ).

Etsy

The leading niche ecommerce site Etsy, which saw an impressive 141% revenue growth in the last quarter. Etsy dominates craft, vintage, and custom products, as opposed to larger e-commerce platforms which tend to bring more commercially made products to the mass market. Yet although the craft or “special” niche is smaller, it is still large enough for Etsy to experience serious growth.

Yes, the recent eruption figures have been boosted by the pandemic. With people stuck at home and unable to spend on travel and leisure activities, Etsy’s ecommerce market was perhaps uniquely positioned to withstand and thrive during economic lockdowns. Yet while some may worry about what will happen to Etsy’s growth after the pandemic, data shows that Etsy customers have stayed and are growing more loyal: although the total number of buyers Assets grew 91% in the last quarter, repeat buyers grew 114%, and still grew over 205%.

The higher growth rates of repeat and repeat buyers show that Etsy’s platform appeals to customers, many of whom seem likely to stick around for the long haul. Despite the economic reopening this quarter, management still expects revenue growth of between 15% and 25% in its next results, with adjusted EBITDA margins of between 25 and 28%, although the company reinvest more in technology, branding and international growth. To top it off, Etsy just announced that it acquired Depop for $ 1.625 billion in June, a second-hand clothing market focused on Gen Z, which itself has grown revenues by more than 100% in June. 2020.

While the pandemic has certainly been an accelerator, Etsy’s long-term growth story seems far from over, although it may not grow as quickly as the pandemic exits this year.

Limited sea

Rising e-commerce star Sea Limited, based in Singapore but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also recorded one of the fastest growing US markets in the last quarter, with revenue up 147%. Sea started as a video game distributor and messaging platform in 2009. But starting in 2015, founder Forest Li began to develop the company’s Shopee e-commerce platform and platform. SeaMoney digital payment platform, targeting a large region relatively under-penetrated by Internet access and e-commerce.

Sea hit a back-to-back home run with Free fire, its first game developed in-house, which continues to generate huge profit growth even four years after its launch. Last quarter, Sea’s gaming segment grew 111% and Adjusted EBITDA jumped 140% to $ 717.3 million. The profitability of this gaming segment has allowed Sea to aggressively develop Shopee, which saw revenue growth of 250% in the last quarter.

Shopee is still losing money in the end, but the gaming business is allowing Sea to aggressively grow this ecommerce platform with lower prices and local customization. This aggressiveness has helped Shopee move ahead of early players in the region to become the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, both in terms of active users and time spent on Android phones. .

With its rapid success in Southeast Asia, Sea has now set its sights on Latin America, expanding operations in Brazil and Mexico in 2021. With a population size roughly equal to that of Asia Southeast, and with an equally under-penetrated Internet and e-commerce. economy, Latin America could be another growth path for this flagship title. For the foreseeable future, Sea Limited’s growth prospects seem virtually, well … limitless.

Square

Finally, the quarterly turnover of fintech leader Square reached a miraculous 266% in the last quarter. Of course, this number can be a bit misleading; 87% of this growth came from the company Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)– related business income. Keep in mind that in the first quarter of 2021, bitcoin prices skyrocketed, along with interest in crypto and trading activities.

Square’s bitcoin revenue is benefiting from both rising bitcoin prices and an increase in bitcoin trading. In the last quarter, bitcoin trading revenue grew by 1,047%, accounting for almost 70% of Square’s overall revenue, compared to around 22% of revenue in the previous year quarter. Yet while bitcoin trading can be a great tool for acquiring and retaining customers, it is not very profitable. While bitcoin trading accounts for a disproportionate share of revenue, bitcoin gross margin was only 8% of Square’s total gross margin.

Of course, Square’s core segments are also developing well; transaction-based revenue grew 27% in the first quarter, despite the fact that the US economy had not fully reopened and was at two-thirds of a ‘normal’ quarter over the year former. Much of Square’s transaction revenue comes from in-person retailers, which is expected to rebound as the economy reopens. Meanwhile, Square’s subscription and service revenue, mostly from instant deposits in the Cash app and Cash app for businesses, jumped 88%. Hardware revenues, which represent a minimal share of revenues, increased by 39%.

Square continues to develop two powerful ecosystems, with its seller ecosystem for merchants and the Cash app for consumers, which have increased their gross margin by 32% and 171% respectively, and Square continues to innovate new products within of each one. Over the past quarter, Square sellers have increasingly embraced Square appointments for service businesses, and the company has launched peer-to-peer payments and bitcoin transfers within the Cash app. Management says they now see more ways not only to integrate new products within each ecosystem, but also between the two ecosystems, such as offering Cash App services to Square Loyalty members. And the company also continues to enter international markets, such as the UK, Australia and Japan.

As the leading innovator in fintech, Square looks set to experience strong growth this decade as it continues to add functionality to both ecosystems.