Investors buy American – WSJ





Investors around the world are investing money in U.S. financial assets, a sign of confidence that the world’s largest economy remains ready to weather the Covid-19 pandemic better than many others. Investors around the world poured more than $ 900 billion into U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, on a net basis, in the first half of the year, according to compiled data by Refinitiv Lipper. This is a record high in data dating back to 1992 and is more than what investors put into funds elsewhere in the world combined in the first two quarters of 2021. The inflows underlie a rally that took US stocks to record highs, ahead of major European or Asian indices. The S&P 500 climbed over 17% in 2021 to new all-time highs, while the German DAX rose 14%, the Shanghai Composite added 2.2% and the Nikkei Stock Average was little changed. Investors said that while variants of Covid-19, inflation or central bank policy changes may slow the US recovery, they do not appear likely to derail it, even if other countries are. struggling with vaccine rollouts or new waves of infections. After the recent volatile trading sessions, investors this week will analyze the earnings of companies such as Apple Inc., McDonalds Corp. and Waste Management Inc., as well as details of the Federal Reserve’s next meeting scheduled to end on Wednesday. Stimulus monetary and fiscal policies have resulted in increased savings, and many say the United States remains the best place to park money when it comes to stocks, bonds and others. active. Foreign investors are expected to put an additional $ 200 billion in US stocks in their portfolios this year, according to Goldman Sachs, on top of the $ 712 billion added in 2020. Foreign holdings of US government bonds in May hit their highest level since the February 2020-rally fueled pandemic, according to recent data from the Treasury Department.

