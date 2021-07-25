Stocks extend rally as trading resumes after Eid holiday





Dhaka shares gained for the sixth consecutive session on Sunday, with the key index hitting a new high as investors continued to buy shares. Trade resumed Sunday after having remained closed since July 20 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious holidays for Muslims, was celebrated on July 21 across the country. However, trading on the DSE began with a 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. schedule instead of the usual 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to the strict 14-day restrictions on Covid that the government has been enforcing since July 23. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 0.29%, or 19.17 points, to close at 6,424.21 points on Sunday. The DSEX have gained 215.8 points in the last six sessions. In 2013, the stock market launched the index using a free float methodology developed by Standard and Poor’s to replace the stock market’s then key index, DGEN. The DGEN was at 4,171.41 points when the DSEX was launched in 2013. The market remained mostly positive throughout Sunday’s session, with investors continuing to buy stocks, especially those of cement, banking and pharmaceutical companies. Despite a drop in stock prices for two-thirds of companies, the market remained afloat as the stock prices of a number of large-cap companies soared on Sunday. Of the 374 scripts traded on the DSE on Sunday, 116 advanced, 237 declined and 22 remained unchanged. Among large capitalized companies, a surge in the stock prices of British American Tobacco, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and GPH Ispat added 27 points to the DSEX. Average prices of stocks in the food, banking and pharmaceutical sectors rose 2.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. EBL Securities in its daily market commentary said: “The DSEX in the shortened trading window amid a new foreclosure hit an all-time high on Sunday. Investor sentiment was positive towards the stock market, while a portion investors opted for a portfolio rebalancing strategy ahead of the June year-end statement. ‘ Baraka Patenga Power, which debuted on July 15, hit the upper breaker limit for the fourth trading day to close at 42.3 Tk on Sunday. The average prices of stocks in the textile, non-bank financial institutions and general insurance sectors fell by 2.5 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. DS30, a composition of 30 large-cap companies, added 0.6%, or 14.09 points, to close at 2,336.47 points on Sunday. The DS30 index also hit an all-time high on that day. The DSES Sharia index gained 0.43%, or 6.08 points, to stand at 1,393.84 points. DSE revenue rose to Tk 1,354.7 crore on Sunday from Tk 1,264.5 crore in the previous session. Saif Powertec topped the turn-around table with shares valued at Tk 68.25 crore changing hands that day. British American Tobacco Company, BEXIMCO, BD Finance, Fu-Wang Ceramics, Active Fine Chemicals, GPH Ispat, GBB Power, IFIC Bank and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh were the other top revenue leaders for the day.

