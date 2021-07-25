1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when markets open: Pinterest, Tencent Music

Wall Street stocks rallied on Friday, breaking above the close of 35,000 for the first time in history, as strong corporate earnings and signs of economic recovery fueled investor risk appetite.

US stocks may face more volatility in the coming week as the second quarter earnings season shifts into high gear, with reports expected from tech stocks including Apple (NASDAQ :), Microsoft (NASDAQ :), Amazon (NASDAQ :), Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ :), Facebook (NASDAQ :), and Tesla (NASDAQ :).

To make the coming week even more interesting, other top companies such as Boeing (NYSE :), McDonalds (NYSE :), Caterpillar (NYSE :), General Electric (NYSE :), 3M (NYSE 🙂 , Visa (NYSE :), Mastercard (NYSE :), Pfizer (NYSE :), United Parcel Service (NYSE 🙂 and ExxonMobil (NYSE 🙂 will also report.

Add to that a key Federal Reserve, along with some important growth data in the second quarter, and we are in an interesting period.

That said, regardless of how the markets react, we have highlighted one stock that is likely to be in demand in the coming days and one that could suffer further losses.

Remember though, our timeline is correctfor the coming week.

Stock to buy: Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE 🙂 will generate interest this week, as investors await the latest financial results from the social media network, which is expected to release results on Thursday, July 29 after the closing bell.

It has exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for profit and sales for four consecutive years, thanks to its rapid growth in user numbers, which has translated into increased ad revenue.

Consensus calls on tech company to post second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.13, significantly improving from a loss of $ 0.07 per share in the same period a year earlier .

Revenue is expected to more than double from the same period last year, reaching 106% to $ 562 million, thanks to strong demand from advertisers as well as positive returns from its ongoing international expansion.

As such, investors will focus on updating Pinterest on Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to see if it can maintain its scorching pace of growth even as coronavirus restrictions fade. Global MAUs jumped 30% year-on-year to reach 478 million in the last quarter.

In addition, investors will pay close attention to comments from Pinterest management regarding their third quarter sales and user growth outlook.

Pinterest, which was one of the big winners of 2020, saw its ascent slow this year, with stocks rising only 16.7%, as investor sentiment cooled on some of the high tech stocks. growth that have recovered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

PINS stock, which is still up 213% in the past 12 months, at $ 76.91, gives the San Francisco, Calif.-Based image-sharing social media platform a market cap about $ 49 billion.

At current levels, it remains about 15% below its recent high of $ 89.90 reached on February 16.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :), China’s largest music streaming company, are expected to remain under pressure amid concerns over the negative impact of Chinese authorities’ scrutiny on the tech behemoths of the world. country.

TME stock, which has fallen 31% over the past month and 44% year-to-date, ended at a new 52-week low of $ 10.78 as markets close on Friday. It is now more than 66% below its all-time high of $ 32.20 reached on March 23.

At current levels, the Shenzhen-based online music streaming service, which debuted on the U.S. stock exchange after going public in late 2018 at $ 13 per share, has a market capitalization of around $ 55 billion.

The latest negative news came after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Saturday ordered Tencent and its affiliates to waive their exclusive music licensing rights.

Tencent and its subsidiaries, which own more than 80% of exclusive music copyright agreements in China, will no longer be allowed to hold music license rights, the regulator said, while existing agreements must be terminated within 30 days.

It also fined the internet company for engaging in anti-competitive behavior in China’s digital music industry, in which a music copyright is the primary asset, citing violations related to its acquisition of China Music in 2016.

Tencent Holdings Ltd ADR (OTC 🙂 and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the unit created from the acquisition, said they will abide by the ruling and comply with all regulatory requirements.

The new policy is the latest in a months-long campaign by the Chinese market regulator to target the country’s tech giants who have become some of the world’s most valuable companies, such as Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 and Didi Global (NYSE :).

Ultimately, market participants fear that policymakers in Beijing will further step up their attempts to coerce the country’s wealthiest business leaders and implement new restrictions meant to allow the government to regain control of the sector. technological.

In light of this, TME shares are expected to remain on the defensive in the days to come as the online music streaming platform faces tough regulatory challenges ahead.