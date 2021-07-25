Great confidence sold DoorDash and VMware Stock. He bought ServiceNow and Linde.





One of the largest foundations in the world has disclosed recent changes in its investments in US-listed stocks. Wellcome Trust has reduced its investment in



by Dash



(ticker: DASH) and left a position on



VMware



(VMW), bought more



Linde



(LIN) and initiated a position in



Service now



(NOW). The foundation disclosed the trades, among others, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wellcome, based in London, is a medical charity that manages $ 39 billion in assets and is Britain’s largest foundation. Wellcome is known for its investment prowess, knowledge of healthcare and for warn early that the coronavirus would disrupt global markets. The foundation declined to comment on its second quarter stock transactions. Wellcome sold 2.8 million shares of DoorDash to end the second quarter with 7.3 million shares of the food delivery company. DoorDash stock rose 24.9% in the first half; So far in July, stocks are up 5.8%. the



S&P 500 index,



for comparison, rose 14.4% in the first half, and is up 2.7% so far in July. In May, DoorDash reported strong first quarter results and raised its forecast. DoorDash announced its expansion to Japan in June. Rival key



Uber Technologies



(UBER) Uber Eats pursues a growth strategy through acquisitions. In the second quarter, Wellcome sold all of the 1.7 million VMware shares it held in end of March. Shares of the cloud-based software company had kept pace with the market in the first half, up 14.1%, and VMware stock has lost 1% so far in July. Dell Technologies (DELL), which owns an 80.6% stake in VMware, plans to sell those shares to its shareholders in the fourth quarter. Some analysts believe the move will push both stocks higher. VMware’s first-quarter tax profits, released in May, are in line with estimates. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow. Linde shares rose 9.7% in the first half of this year and so far in July they have gained 3.4%. The industrial gas and engineering company reported a strong first quarter of May. [M]Argin’s performance suggests the company is performing very well and management comments suggest the margin should continue to improve, wrote Michael J. Harrison, analyst at Seaport Research Partners at the time. The analyst rates Linde shares at Neutral, but sees the company as a long-term compounder, especially the opportunity around hydrogen for mobility. Wellcome bought an additional 2.8 million Linde shares in the second quarter to bring its investment to 3.3 million shares. The foundation initiated a stake of 456,927 ServiceNow shares during the quarter. Shares of ServiceNow, a provider of workflow management software, were flat in the first half of the year, and so far in July, they have gained 6.7%. Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other prominent figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies. Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.

