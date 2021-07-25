Business
Why empty offices are not turned into housing, despite long vacations
“You need a bunch of factors to make this work, and they made it to 100 Van Ness,” Babsin said, noting that the project started in 2012, following the Great Recession, and has took three years to complete.
“Several years later, [100 Van Ness] would have made more sense as an office, ”he said.
Often times, such conversions only work in dense cities where land is scarce, and even then only certain types of buildings can be converted. Finally, even when such conversions occur, most apartments will generally be rented at high market prices. While it may seem like all that empty space would be better used for homeless people, architects face challenges like finding the right amount of space between a building’s elevator row and its windows.
“There is a Goldilocks factor: the floor plate cannot be too small, nor too large,” said Kristina Garcia, a searcher with Cushman Wakefield real estate brokerage, using an industry term for rental space on a given floor of a high-rise office tower. “There are limiting factors where adaptive reuse has not occurred as much.”
Most modern office buildings have floor space of around 25,000 square feet, or about half the size of a football field, a figure that has typically increased over the decades. Newer high-rise office buildings are often considerably taller than their decades-old counterparts.
Gensler, the architectural firm, recently concluded after a survey of the building stock in Calgary, Alta., That “the poorer the office building, the better it is a candidate for conversion to residential”, in particular. in a city where the office vacancy rate is at a stunning 32 percent. Typically, this means that older and often more dilapidated buildings are ripe for conversion.
“For modern office buildings, the concept was to build the largest floor plate possible,” said John Cetra, a New York-based architect whose firm, CetraRuddy, has worked on several notable conversion projects in recent years. , especially 20 Broad Street, near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.
The office tower, which was built in 1957 and is connected to the New York Stock Exchange, reopened in 2018 after the conversion was completed. The age of the building means that the distance between the elevators and the edge of the building, known as the “rental span”, is a maximum 45 feet, almost at the limit of what is practical. In other words, newer office buildings are often too large to be used because a significant portion of their interiors would have little natural light.
“The donut around the building is the living area. What do you do with the interior space? Cetra said.
While Forgan’s company, SCB, has also completed a similar conversion of 1132 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu and is evaluating a “confidential skyscraper conversion” in downtown Los Angeles, he said. He said, the projects represent a very small percentage of the company’s overall portfolio.
“We do a lot of multi-family skyscraper projects, and probably 90 or 95% of them are new builds,” he said, saying that’s where the money is. “They tend to be urban. They tend to be aimed at the more luxurious segment of the market. So they tend to be new construction rather than adaptive reuse projects.”
He said these buildings are in an “ideal location” which makes them ripe for conversion. He said that in the case of the Los Angeles conversion, the owner has a lot of vacant office space.
“It has empty office space that will be more valuable than residential,” Forgan said.
Growing interest
In Dallas, James McKey, the city’s acting deputy building manager, said that while there had been a drop in requests for such conversions last year, there appears to be a resurgence of interest this year in transform office buildings into mixed-use properties.
In 2019, 19 conversion requests were submitted to the city, which collapsed to just three last year. However, this year it has picked up, hitting 12 so far. The increase in demands may be bolstered by a recently completed conversion of what was once called the First National Bank Tower, a 52-story building dating from 1965. It had been closed for most of the previous decade.
The newly renovated tower, now called The National, is part hotel, part apartment building, part offices and part retail.
“Me being a Gen X alumnus, I wouldn’t rent an apartment at The National for $ 3,000 a month,” McKey said. “But the generations behind me, as soon as one of them arrives, they want it, it’s a paradigm shift. There are people who jump at the chance to live downtown, it’s too loud for me but I guess if you are on the 52nd floor it doesn’t matter. “
Californian dreams
Back in California, as the state tries to tackle the decades-old problem of housing shortages for too many residents, the response for some developers has been to avoid office conversions and move away. focus on changing other types of properties.
The tactics are as diverse as the state’s plan to adapt motels, to reuse of commercial spaces on the ground floor as accommodation, to allow religious entities to build on their own land, up to even a big proposal to streamline the conversion process of old big box style retailers.
The bill, known as SB 6, would explicitly allow residential development on previously commercial land, such as malls or big box retailers. A recent analysis by Urban Footprint, an urban planning software company, concluded that the bill, if enacted, could “increase market capacity by 2 million new homes while generating substantial tax benefits for cities.” .
Bill’s author, State Senator Anna Caballero, who represents much of the farming communities between San José and Fresno, points to an empty, years-old Kmart in Salinas, an agricultural town where she was once mayor .
“You can just take the Kmart out and put retail stores and condos one floor above or take the entire store out,” she said. “Make it look like something people want to go through!”
