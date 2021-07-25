Business
16 unicorns, $ 11 billion in funding: Indian startups rise without Chinese money
The great history of Indian tech startups is being rewritten in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as traditional sectors still bear the brunt.
With 16 unicorns (startups valued at over $ 1 billion) and more than $ 11 billion in funding, mainly from American investment firms (until the end of June), the year 2021 has proven that the Chinese investment is no longer needed in an “autonomous” India in the midst of the new normal.
Indian tech startups began shunning Chinese investment in 2020 as desi companies and high net worth individuals, as well as investors from other countries, joined in funding local businesses.
In the first half of 2021, investors injected at least $ 11 billion into Indian tech startups in more than 600 deals, which is growing at an exponential rate.
US investment firm Tiger Global is currently leading the way when it comes to investing the best dollars, overtaking another US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital as the leading investor in India’s burgeoning ecosystem. startups / unicorns.
Nasscom, the apex body of the computer industry, had predicted that India would have 50 unicorns by the end of 2021. The country has already surpassed this number which now stands at 52.
Billion dollar review club now has new unicorns in Digit Insurance, InnovAccer, Cred, Meesho, Gupshup, Pharmeasy, Groww, Urban Company, Mohalla Tech (ShareChat and Moj), Chargebee, Moglix, Infra.Market , Zeta, Five Star Business Finance, BrowserStack and the logistics company BlackBuck, the latest entrant.
The list will only grow longer in the months to come in a mobile-centric country where the internet and digital access are increasing with each passing day.
In 2019, Chinese investors invested $ 3.9 billion in India, up from $ 2 billion in 2018. This investment scenario has seen a turnaround from May of last year amid clashes and disruption. skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Real Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
As a result, China’s investment in Indian companies fell to $ 263 million out of 15 deals in the first half of 2020. Sensing the atmosphere, local tech startups began to look elsewhere for investment and their calls were answered.
The media claimed that nearly 150 Chinese investment proposals worth more than $ 2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.
According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, the rise of new unicorns and IPOs signals the arrival of the golden age of the Indian ecosystem of mainstream internet startups.
“As a vibrant first mobile nation, India’s digital economy has grown thanks to a strong digital infrastructure, including growing smartphone penetration, affordable data costs, and rising app downloads,” Ram told IANS.
“Over the past year, the pandemic has given new impetus to digital consumption. To meet the needs of the digital economy, there are start-ups, from urban and ambitious India, who have solved a range of unique use cases, ”he added.
After the bumper IPO, Zomato shares gained nearly 80% on the first day of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, bringing the market value of the food delivery platform to nearly $ 13 billion.
“The huge response to our IPO gives us confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the scale of the investments we make and who have a long-term view of our business,” said Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato.
New age consumer tech-focused startups, which touched the daily lives of millions of people during the pandemic, have joined the investment train and are raking the moolah.
“As India and the world seek to emerge from the pandemic, India’s mainstream internet ecosystem is in the midst of a perfect storm. Recent startup successes will increase investor appetite for investment. risk and will also attract global investors, ”Ram noted.
Last year, India’s tech startup base grew steadily at a scale of 8-10% (year-on-year) with over 1,600 tech startups and a record 12 more unicorns – the highest on record. in one calendar. year, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report.
This record has already been broken in the first half of this year and the great history of Indian tech startups is set to take a big leap for the rest of the year.
(Nishant Arora can be contacted at [email protected])
–IANS
na / bras / ksk /
(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/16-unicorns-11bn-funding-indian-startups-rise-sans-chinese-money-121072500129_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]