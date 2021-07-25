16 unicorns, $ 11 billion in funding: Indian startups rise without Chinese money

The great history of Indian tech startups is being rewritten in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as traditional sectors still bear the brunt.

With 16 unicorns (startups valued at over $ 1 billion) and more than $ 11 billion in funding, mainly from American investment firms (until the end of June), the year 2021 has proven that the Chinese investment is no longer needed in an “autonomous” India in the midst of the new normal.

Indian tech startups began shunning Chinese investment in 2020 as desi companies and high net worth individuals, as well as investors from other countries, joined in funding local businesses.

In the first half of 2021, investors injected at least $ 11 billion into Indian tech startups in more than 600 deals, which is growing at an exponential rate.

US investment firm Tiger Global is currently leading the way when it comes to investing the best dollars, overtaking another US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital as the leading investor in India’s burgeoning ecosystem. startups / unicorns.

Nasscom, the apex body of the computer industry, had predicted that India would have 50 unicorns by the end of 2021. The country has already surpassed this number which now stands at 52.

Billion dollar review club now has new unicorns in Digit Insurance, InnovAccer, Cred, Meesho, Gupshup, Pharmeasy, Groww, Urban Company, Mohalla Tech (ShareChat and Moj), Chargebee, Moglix, Infra.Market , Zeta, Five Star Business Finance, BrowserStack and the logistics company BlackBuck, the latest entrant.

The list will only grow longer in the months to come in a mobile-centric country where the internet and digital access are increasing with each passing day.

In 2019, Chinese investors invested $ 3.9 billion in India, up from $ 2 billion in 2018. This investment scenario has seen a turnaround from May of last year amid clashes and disruption. skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Real Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

As a result, China’s investment in Indian companies fell to $ 263 million out of 15 deals in the first half of 2020. Sensing the atmosphere, local tech startups began to look elsewhere for investment and their calls were answered.

The media claimed that nearly 150 Chinese investment proposals worth more than $ 2 billion were stuck in the pipeline.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, the rise of new unicorns and IPOs signals the arrival of the golden age of the Indian ecosystem of mainstream internet startups.

“As a vibrant first mobile nation, India’s digital economy has grown thanks to a strong digital infrastructure, including growing smartphone penetration, affordable data costs, and rising app downloads,” Ram told IANS.

“Over the past year, the pandemic has given new impetus to digital consumption. To meet the needs of the digital economy, there are start-ups, from urban and ambitious India, who have solved a range of unique use cases, ”he added.

After the bumper IPO, Zomato shares gained nearly 80% on the first day of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, bringing the market value of the food delivery platform to nearly $ 13 billion.

“The huge response to our IPO gives us confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the scale of the investments we make and who have a long-term view of our business,” said Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato.

New age consumer tech-focused startups, which touched the daily lives of millions of people during the pandemic, have joined the investment train and are raking the moolah.

“As India and the world seek to emerge from the pandemic, India’s mainstream internet ecosystem is in the midst of a perfect storm. Recent startup successes will increase investor appetite for investment. risk and will also attract global investors, ”Ram noted.

Last year, India’s tech startup base grew steadily at a scale of 8-10% (year-on-year) with over 1,600 tech startups and a record 12 more unicorns – the highest on record. in one calendar. year, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report.

This record has already been broken in the first half of this year and the great history of Indian tech startups is set to take a big leap for the rest of the year.

