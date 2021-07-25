Adani’s actions in the heat





Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State of Finance recently told Parliament that entities linked to the Adani group were under investigation by the securities regulator, SEBI, customs authorities, the Tax Intelligence Directorate in this regard. which concerns compliance with KYC standards. The involvement of the Adani group, however, remains unclear. The line of inquiry came to light in June when National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) reportedly froze three Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors (REITs) with controlling stakes in Adani Group. This sparked an intense debate over NSDL’s powers to freeze an account. It also raised significant concerns regarding the review of the KYC (Know Your Client) status framework of sub-accounts of foreign individuals and companies under REIT. Foreign portfolio investors The REIT is an investment made by non-residents in the Indian securities market including stocks, government bonds, convertible stocks and corporate bonds. NSDL, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) depository portal formed by SEBI, is authorized to register and monitor REITs, including sub-accounts in its name. Read also: Adani Enterprises forms a JV with the Hungarian company Organica REIT investments must comply with SEBI’s Operational Guidelines for REITs, which are aligned with global regulations such as the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and global common reporting standards. Meeting KYC standards is a key requirement. The three Mauritius-based funds fall under Category I of the REIT sub-accounts, which includes government-related investors, regulated entities, entities regulated by the FATF, or entities regulated by FATF members. KYC criteria for REITs include memorandum and articles of association, other constituting documents, proof of address, PAN card, power of attorney, list of authorized signatories and ultimate beneficial owners (UBO). It is important to note that REITs must disclose the details of beneficial owners (BOs) in accordance with Rule 9, Rules for the Prevention of Money Laundering (Record Maintenance), 2005. Also Read: Adani Electricity Mumbai issues $ 2 billion in sustainability bonds The Adani group is involved in the controversy as the BO of the three aforementioned REITs. Official reports have not yet been released by the relevant authorities, including SEBI. SEBI guidelines According to SEBI guidelines, Mauritius is one of the closely watched countries, funds are reviewed annually, compared to those in low risk countries, where funds are reviewed once every three years. When a FPI sub-account is found to be non-compliant with the documentation, code of ethics and other participant obligations, the Discipline Committee of the Board of Directors (CA) is empowered to sanction, suspend or freeze any participant account. as a criminal sanction. , under NSDL regulations and SEBI regulations (depositaries and participants) 96. Additionally, on April 7, NSDL made KYC attributes mandatory for all customer categories; non-compliance would result in the closure of all mat transactions except the settlement of open positions. Part A of Operational Guidelines 19 which provides for the processing of REIT claims affirms such criminal action for failure of proper and adequate disclosure, including common ownership and details of key persons and employees. SEBI had extended this compliance period until July 2021, failing which the custodian powers under NSDL’s criminal rules will be initiated. It can therefore be inferred that SEBI’s position on non-compliance is clear, prohibiting non-compliant REITs from making further purchases until its position in the Indian securities market is liquidated. The agitation around the freezing of the accounts of the investment funds Albula, Cresta and APMS and its impact on the fall of the shares of the Adani group persists. But actions taken due to non-compliance with KYC requirements and inadequate disclosure will serve as a warning to other REIT sub-accounts that failed to follow regulatory guidelines. (The authors are company lawyers)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/business-laws/adani-stocks-face-the-heat/article35526782.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos