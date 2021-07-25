Ayala Land shares the crisis week after week





Shares of Ayala Corp.’s listed real estate arm, Ayala Land Inc., fell week-to-week amid the local market decline amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. Ayala Land fell 90 centavos or 2.64 percent to close at its current 30-day low of 33.15 pesos each on Friday, causing the stock to drop 6.62 percent a week on the other. The local stock market fell 0.85% or 55.88 points on Friday to end the week at 6,520.74 due to the looming threat of the Delta variant. Ayala Land Inc. President Fernando Zobel de Ayala (left) received the plaque of recognition from Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Chief Operating Officer Roel Refran (right) on the 30th anniversary of the listing of the business on Friday. PSE PHOTO The real estate index, of which Ayala Land is a part, suffered the biggest loss among local sectors after losing 2.08% on Friday. Concerns over the contagious variant also prompted the government to return the capital region to general community quarantine “with increased restrictions” until the end of July. Last week, Ayala Land celebrated its 30th anniversary of listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange with a bell ringing on Friday. Cebu Business Park is one of Ayala Land Inc.’s major developments in the southern part of the country. PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK PAGE OF AYALA LAND INC. In his opening speech at the virtual event, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3e cited the company’s contribution to the country’s economic recovery through its job-creating investments and its role in the vaccination program from the country. “As we chart the course for recovery, we regularly see the growth of Ayala Land contributing to the overall progress of the Philippine economy. I look forward to the next three decades of Ayala Land as it continues to contribute to a better, greener and more vibrant environment. future for the Philippines, ”said Dominguez. Ayala Land listed its 2.5 billion peso stock offering on the Manila and Makati stock exchanges on July 5, 1991. It offered 96 million class B shares at a price of 26 pesos per share. Meanwhile, Ayala Land posted a 36% lower net profit of P2.8 billion in the first three months of the year, while its revenue fell 13% to P24.6 billion during the period.

