Nepse ends higher; banking and hydroelectric stocks win – myRepublica





KATMANDU, July 25: The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index opened trading on Sunday on a positive note and traded more than 30 points higher in the morning. Despite a slight pullback in the first hour, stocks continued to strengthen in the final hours of trading. A steady rise in equities allowed the benchmark to post a gain of more than 54 points to close on Sunday at 3,058.64. The stock index climbed for a second straight day marking its first close above the 3,050 mark. As the market waits for monetary policy, investors are bullish on the outlook for decent financial results for listed companies. Bank stocks are the center of attention in the current market environment as these stocks have yet to experience a noticeable upward movement against other sectors of the stock market. Turnover also rose to over Rs. 14 billion securities changed hands that day. With the exception of the Hotels and Mutual Funds segments, which saw modest declines, all other groups finished in positive territory. The banking segment gained the most, with the respective sub-indices surging 3.43%. The hydropower sub-index increased by 2.39%, while the microfinance sector increased by 1.57%. All other sectors ended the day sharply higher. Nepal Bank Ltd and Global IME Bank Ltd were the most traded scripts of the day. The two stocks recorded sales of almost half a billion rupees each. Nepal Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd, Arun Kabeli Power Ltd and NIC Asia Bank Ltd recorded turnover of Rs. 347 million, Rs. 340 million and Rs. 338 million. United Modi Hydropower Ltd, National Hydropower Company Ltd and Prabhu Bank Ltd were the other busiest stocks of the day. Bishal Bazar Company Ltd, Ngadi Group Power Ltd, Support Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Ltd, Radhi Bidyut Company Ltd and Panchakanya Mai Hydropower Ltd were the main winners of the day. Each of the scripts jumped 10%. In addition, mainly hydroelectric actions have strengthened. Kalika Power Company Ltd, Joshi Hydropower Development Company Ltd, Universal Power Company Ltd, Himalaya Urja Bikas Company Ltd and Arun Kabeli Power Ltd were the other main winners. On the flip side, the mutual fund sectors corrected the most after a three-day straight rally. Laxmi Unnati Kosh lost 3.95%, while Kumari Equity Fund lost 3.70%. Oriental Hotels Ltd, Prabhu Select Fund and other mutual fund units posted declines of more than 2% each. According to ARKS technical analysis, the Nepse index formed a strong bullish candlestick on the daily period after consolidating around the 3,000 area. Therefore, a rise with volume suggests bulls controlling the market. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) also suggest momentum favoring buyers in the current environment. The uptrend will likely stretch with other legs, given the support of 3,000 takes on the ground. This column is produced by ARKS Capital Advisors Ltd. (The opinions expressed in the article are those of the producer and do not necessarily reflect those of this publication)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myrepublica.nagariknetwork.com/news/nepse-ends-higher-banking-and-hydropower-stocks-gain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos