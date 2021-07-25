Business
Shanghai lab’s fake pork dumplings help China go beyond meat
A visitor tries a Beyond Meat plant-based protein substitute at Restaurant & Bar and Gourmet Asia at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on November 11, 2020.
If a China-based business owner wanted to create and sell a meatless pork dumpling over the past decade, he might well have visited a three-story laboratory restaurant in a Shanghai shopping district to ask for the help from Dr Dong. -Fang Chen.
He received his PhD in Cambridge focusing on plant molecular genetics, then worked at AstraZeneca, and now as vice president of R&D in Asia-Pacific, he leads a group of several dozen scientists in Shanghai. They are part of a global research workforce of around 1,000 at a Swiss company called Firmenich, the world’s largest privately held company focused on flavor and flavor development.
Chen’s team is primarily responsible for helping global and Chinese food companies improve the taste and texture of their products, and nowadays especially those made from meat substitutes and dairy products. Firmenich, does not reveal its client list, but it does include some of the world’s largest food, fabric, beauty and housekeeping companies.
Beyond Meat increasingly focuses on China
The vegetable protein market in China is gaining more and more attention. Just this month Beyond Meat announced that it was launch of an online store for the Chinese market, in partnership with e-commerce platform JD.com, and plans to expand beyond its current business partners in China, including Starbucks and Yum China Holdings, to around 300 Chinese cities at a time when consumers locals buy fresh food online more frequently.
Beyond Meat and its main US rival Impossible Foods see great opportunities in China and realize that success requires more than importing successful ideas from Western cuisine. “I’m going to work really hard to make sure we don’t export the American taste,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown told CNBC last September.
Late last year, Nestlé launched a brand called Harvest Gourmet, offering meatless burgers and nuggets, but also pork belly and kung pao chicken, among others, through the group’s Tmall website. Alibaba and its Hema grocery chain.
Nestlé and Beyond Meat both built fake meat manufacturing facilities in Tianjin and Jiaxing respectively, in competition with local giants Zhenmeat and Starfield.
Plant-based meat dishes are offered at a Starbucks store on April 22, 2020 in Shanghai, China.
This explosion of interest in consumables of plant origin is reflected throughout Asia. West coast start-up Eat Just received approval from Singapore regulators to sell its chicken substitute, developed from animal cells in the lab, around the same time that NR Instant Produce of Thailand went public. after the success of its false pork product derived from jackfruit. . Then, in June, Philippine food giant World Nissin went public on the Philippine Stock Exchange, the largest public offering in the country’s history, as it sought to expand its own successful line of products. plant-based meat.
Recreate a local favorite like the pork dumpling
While many herbal products are based on Western cuisine, Beyond Meat said it is adding new lines on JD.com to attract the Chinese market, including Beyond Pork and other locally targeted cooking ingredients. such as lion’s head dumplings. and pork meatballs. The latter are an extremely popular dish in China, but as a research subject, Firmenich’s Chen says the dumplings are difficult to reverse engineer, because “the flavor of the pork is very, very subtle, very sophisticated.”
His team provided a wide variety of client briefings focused on meat-based favorites, some local like pork dumplings, others more universal like chicken nuggets. They do this by finding out why the original product tastes, feels, and smells the way it does, and then they replace the building blocks derived from meat, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats with their original counterparts. vegetable, before combining them under a microscope to reflect the flavors and smell the original.
(Left to right) Chef Nicolas Maire and flavorers Liliana Favaron and Mark Rubin enjoy a vegetable steak at the headquarters of the Swiss group Firmenich, one of the world’s leading flavor manufacturers, near Geneva. Firmenich advises and supplies many start-ups and agribusiness giants with technical expertise to recreate the taste and texture of meat.
Sometimes the process may only take a few days, if they have already prepared a ready-made solution, but sometimes it requires months of intensive research by a team of twelve people with various forms of expertise, including formulators, chemists and flavorers. “It sounds easy to do, but in reality it takes a lot of science,” Chen says, enthusiastically referring to advanced techniques such as gas chromatography or mass spectrometry. “It is not trivial.”
The markets these scientific breakthroughs serve are vast. Chen’s Shanghai-based group of scientific researchers and chefs have tripled in size over the past decade, a process driven in part by the fact that successful start-ups in the United States, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, have “Sparked a revolution in using modern science,” Chen says.
Food of the future for the Chinese population
For Firmenich, the growing demand for alternatives to meat in China and the wider Asian market has led them to launch an innovation hub in Singapore focused on the development of new products based on plant proteins. Jun Saplad, based in Singapore as the head of the company’s savory division in Asia, had his own revelation about the sector at a conference in Beijing in 2019.
“The government has been the main driving force behind this forum,” he said, describing panel after panel in which Chinese officials, academics and business leaders promoted plant protein, for a country that currently consumes more than a quarter of the world’s meat supply. , according to the USDA. “They are effectively promoting the future diet of Chinese people,” Saplad said.
Thanks to accelerating urbanization and a growing middle class with rising income and consumption levels, Asia is also the fastest growing region in the world for packaged food, not to mention its ladder. “Asia has 4.7 billion mouths to feed,” Saplad said. “That’s 60% of the world’s population, and in China and India alone, it’s nearly 3 billion.”
The Asian portion of the meat substitutes market is currently only worth around $ 1 billion, Saplad estimates, but thanks to its younger population, with growing awareness of the climate impacts of their culinary choices, he predicts it will could quintuple in the next decade.
And Saplad believes that Chinese companies have the potential to also become major suppliers of plant-based meat substitutes, to the rest of the world, including the United States and Europe. “You actually see companies, big global companies investing in China for China’s domestic consumption as well as for exports,” he said.
