Shanghai lab’s fake pork dumplings help China go beyond meat

A visitor tries a Beyond Meat plant-based protein substitute at Restaurant & Bar and Gourmet Asia at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on November 11, 2020. Parks Peter | AFP | Getty Images

If a China-based business owner wanted to create and sell a meatless pork dumpling over the past decade, he might well have visited a three-story laboratory restaurant in a Shanghai shopping district to ask for the help from Dr Dong. -Fang Chen. He received his PhD in Cambridge focusing on plant molecular genetics, then worked at AstraZeneca, and now as vice president of R&D in Asia-Pacific, he leads a group of several dozen scientists in Shanghai. They are part of a global research workforce of around 1,000 at a Swiss company called Firmenich, the world’s largest privately held company focused on flavor and flavor development. Chen’s team is primarily responsible for helping global and Chinese food companies improve the taste and texture of their products, and nowadays especially those made from meat substitutes and dairy products. Firmenich, does not reveal its client list, but it does include some of the world’s largest food, fabric, beauty and housekeeping companies.

Beyond Meat increasingly focuses on China

The vegetable protein market in China is gaining more and more attention. Just this month Beyond Meat announced that it was launch of an online store for the Chinese market, in partnership with e-commerce platform JD.com, and plans to expand beyond its current business partners in China, including Starbucks and Yum China Holdings, to around 300 Chinese cities at a time when consumers locals buy fresh food online more frequently. Beyond Meat and its main US rival Impossible Foods see great opportunities in China and realize that success requires more than importing successful ideas from Western cuisine. “I’m going to work really hard to make sure we don’t export the American taste,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown told CNBC last September. Late last year, Nestlé launched a brand called Harvest Gourmet, offering meatless burgers and nuggets, but also pork belly and kung pao chicken, among others, through the group’s Tmall website. Alibaba and its Hema grocery chain. Nestlé and Beyond Meat both built fake meat manufacturing facilities in Tianjin and Jiaxing respectively, in competition with local giants Zhenmeat and Starfield.

Plant-based meat dishes are offered at a Starbucks store on April 22, 2020 in Shanghai, China. VCG | China Visual Group | Getty Images